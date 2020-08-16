Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones promises another TV project with co-star James Corden in future

Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones has promised extra writing with her fellow co-creator James Corden in the future following the BBC comedy’s record-breaking Christmas particular final yr.

Talking to The Telegraph’s Stella journal, the 53-year-old actress mentioned that she tried to write down one thing with Corden over lockdown however struggled to place pen to paper.

“James and I did Zoom a number of occasions. However we didn’t do any writing. In actual fact, I keep in mind us each saying how uncreative we each felt,” she mentioned.

“And since then we’ve not even talked about work, simply talked concerning the household and the way we’re feeling. It does seem to be a waste doesn’t it, to not have spent all these lockdown hours writing? However I simply couldn’t get into the groove.”

Nonetheless, the Welsh actress, who’s finest recognized for her portrayal of the hilariously moody and mysterious Nessa in Gavin & Stacey, added that she’s now again in writing mode and plans to pen another project with Corden. “It might not be Gavin & Stacey, nevertheless it’ll be one thing.”

Jones, who can also be writing a brand new ebook and has three different titles in the works with her husband David, continued: “I simply need to be optimistic, to proceed to blessing-count and admire the little kindnesses. And hopefully assist one another out until we attain a greater place.”

Romantic sitcom Gavin & Stacey, starring Jones and Corden alongside Matthew Horne, Joanna Web page, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Rob Brydon, initially aired on BBC Three in 2007 earlier than shifting to BBC One, the place it stayed till 2010.

After nearly ten years for the reason that present’s final episode, Corden and Jones reunited the forged for a 2019 Christmas Day particular, which was watched by 17 million viewers – making it the most-watched Christmas present of the last decade.

“All of us watched it spherical at James’s home, and when it ended James’s youthful sister Ruth simply screamed: ‘No! You may’t finish it there!’” Ruth mentioned concerning the particular.

She added: “However there’s nothing in the diary. We’re each fairly busy.”

Jones and Corden met while filming Kay Mellor’s drama Fats Buddies in 2000 and went on to write down Gavin & Stacey collectively.

Jones has since written and starred in Sky One comedy Stella, whereas 41-year-old Corden at the moment presents The Late Late Present in the US and has starred in Ocean’s 8, Cats and Into the Woods.

