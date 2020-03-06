Gavin & Stacey’s Sheridan Smith to front new BBC One dog styling competition

Sheridan Smith will front a brand-new dog styling present for BBC One, the company has introduced.

Made up of eight hour-long episodes, Pooch Excellent will see a gaggle of contestants compete towards each other in a number of themed challenges for the possibility to be topped the nation’s High Dog Stylist.

Gavin and Stacey star Smith has made no secret of her ardour for canines, certainly, she at the moment owns six which recurrently function on her Instagram feed.

She stated that to find a way to mix her love for the species with a BBC presenting job was “a match made in heaven”.

“Everybody who is aware of me will perceive that animals, and particularly canines are very particular to me,” she stated. “I dwell at residence with six canines, so presenting a present devoted to our four-legged finest pals didn’t take a lot consideration!”

She continued, “I’m used to being on set with numerous actors… this time I can’t wait to hang around all day with dozens of canines…for me it’s actually the dream job!”

Kate Phillips, the controller of BBC Leisure, stated, “I like this present, it celebrates a lot creativity culminating in unforgettable transformations, at all times aware of the very fact one false snip may value somebody the competition!”

The format for the present originated in Australia, the place Insurgent Wilson is at the moment internet hosting the inaugural season.

It’s not but identified who can be chosen to decide the canine transformations – however a spread of celeb visitor judges are anticipated to function.