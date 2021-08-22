Gay Games: what are the games that Guadalajara could host in 2026

Participation, Inclusion and personal improvement are the three fundamentals of the Gay Games (Photo: Facebook / Gay Games)

The sporting event of sexual diversity was proposed in 1980 by Tom Waddell, who was an American decathlete who participated in the Olympics. The event has in its main objectives: universal participation regardless of sex, socially established sexual orientation, religion or nationality. That is why the Gay Games Federation established:

The purpose of the Federation of Gay Games is to promote and increase the self-respect of lesbians and gay men in the world and to generate respect and understanding of the non-gay world, mainly through the organization of an international athletic and cultural event open to participation and held every four years old, commonly known as Gay Games.

The first time the Games created by Waddell were held was in 1982 in San Francisco and they welcomed athletes from just over 100 countries. This sporting event is similar to the Olympic Games, but athletes feel freer to have a space for the LGBT community. The sports in which they could represent their country were: basketball, physique, weightlifting, soccer, softball, tennis, athletics, volleyball, wrestling, bowling, cycling, diving, golf, marathon.

The eleventh broadcast of the inclusion sports fair will be held in Hong Kong in 2022. (Photo: Instagram / @ gaygames)

For the eleventh edition of the Gay Games, which will be in Hong Kong in the month of November in 2022, that situation changed, since they will be able to participate in 36 disciplines. The inclusive sports event will have representation of more than 10,000 athletes. The new sports that will be included are the dodgeball and dragon boat that is practiced in that region.

In the 2018 sports event, Paris was the headquarters of the Game Gays and they held a series of conferences related to sports, well-being and how to combat discrimination in this social field. All previous events have had cultural practices where they express situations that concern both the LGBT community and people in general, to give a vision of diversity.

All the cities that plan to host the sports fair have to meet a series of requirements for members of the Gay Games Federation to choose a city:

In the field of human rights, must comply with the values ​​of the Gay Games which are the participation, inclusion and personal improvement. As for cultural events, dates, times, location, accessibility and travel time have to be established. Headquarters must be a destination LGBT + with local, institutional and safe support. Also, the organizing city must consider the expenses and have adequate sports facilities for the competitions.

Federation of the Game Gays. (Photo: Facebook / Gay Games)

The National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE), announced that this Friday an inspection will be carried out in Guadalajara, Jalisco, which is one of the finalist cities to host the Gay Games in 2026. The six members of the General Assembly will be in the Tapatías lands until August 23.

Ana Gabriela Guevara, the Director of CONADE and the Mexican Sports Federation of Diversity AC they will give the corresponding follow-up for the candidacy. The other finalist cities Competing with Mexico are Valencia, Spain and Munich, Germany. The nomination of the winning venue will be announced through the Annual Meeting of the Federation of Gay Games, which will be held in November 2021.

KEEP READING:

Paralympic athletes from Mexico began training in Tokyo

Scandal in Norway: a club fired a footballer and sanctioned ten others for organizing a sex party in the stadium

Who is Luis Avilés, the young promise of athletics who set a new mark in the U-20 World Cup