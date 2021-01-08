Gayle King Hushed by Woman Accused of Attacking Black Teen

In a contentious interview with Gayle King that aired on “CBS This Morning” on Friday, a 22-year-old lady caught on digital camera allegedly attacking a 14-year-old Black teen denied accusations of racial profiling. King carried out the unique interview with Miya Ponsetto and her legal professional on Thursday — hours earlier than she was arrested.

The 22-year-old lady caught on digital camera allegedly bodily attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her telephone was arrested in California. In an unique interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours earlier than she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021

Footage taken by the teenager’s father exhibits Ponsetto aggressively yelling at and pursuing Keyon Harrold Jr., for allegedly stealing her telephone at a New York Metropolis resort. Safety digital camera footage additionally seems to depict Ponsetto tackling the teenager. Her telephone turned up on the resort moments later.

Within the interview, which has now gone viral, Ponsetto donned a black baseball cap with the phrase “Daddy,” which King stated Ponsetto’s legal professional requested her to take away. As King pressed her to straight deal with the accusations towards her, Ponsetto curtly replied, “Alright, Gayle, sufficient,” after which her lawyer turned to her and stated, “No, cease, cease.”

Ponsetto has come underneath hearth on social media for her aggressive demeanor in the course of the tense interview.

Ponsetto additionally stated in the course of the interview that she might have dealt with the state of affairs higher and considers herself to be a “candy” particular person. She justified her actions by saying she was alone within the metropolis and misplaced the one technique by which she would be capable to contact and go to her family for the vacations.

Ponsetto circumvented straight addressing points of racism and profiling, by stating that she was “doing her half” in serving to the resort workers observe down her telephone, though she admits she was not stopping everybody leaving the foyer.

“I’m a 22-year-old lady … racism … how is one lady accusing a man a few telephone against the law?” she stated.

In response to King saying the footage exhibits Ponsetto “going nuts, for lack of a greater time period,” Ponsetto stated, “I don’t really feel that’s who I’m as an individual. I don’t really feel like this one mistake does outline me, however I do sincerely, from the underside of my coronary heart, apologize that if I made the son really feel as if I assaulted him or if I harm his emotions or his father’s emotions.”