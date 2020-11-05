Gayle King Talks Wild Election Night time: ‘I Slept in My Spanx’

Gayle King has been a TV anchor for a few years and lots of election cycles. However she’s by no means had an Election Night time expertise like this one.

The “CBS This Morning” anchor was a part of the reside group that anchored CBS’ protection from 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday till simply after 3 a.m. ET Wednesday on a wild evening of seesawing numbers and partisan jousting over the vote-counting course of. She was again on the air reside from 6 a.m.-noon ET on Wednesday.

“I’m cock-eyed drained,” King admitted.

King had been ready for a late evening on Tuesday however was shocked when her assistant advised her she’d have to be again on air at 6 a.m. ET. At that time, carrying the yellow costume that she wore on air, King determined reasonably than heading residence she would seize a couple of winks on a sofa in the inexperienced room of MTV’s “TRL” studio, which was close to the particular Election Night time headquarters set that CBS Information arrange in the Instances Sq. headquarters of ViacomCBS.

“I slept in my garments and my Spanx,” King advised Selection in a phone interview that she graciously granted at 12:45 p.m. ET whereas nonetheless carrying her similar sunny frock. “I believed I might have sufficient time to go hop in the bathtub. When my assistant mentioned ‘We’re going at 6’ I mentioned ‘What?’ “

When the CBS Information group reassembled on air early Wednesday, King joked concerning the wardrobe subject that was apparent to keen-eyed viewers. “What number of of you might be nonetheless carrying the identical garments as yesterday,” she requested her colleagues.

King knew Election Night time 2020 could be a roller-coaster trip. Because the polls closed Tuesday night, she was wanting to get the primary actual glimpse of how the voters was feeling, and he or she was inspired however what’s shaping as much as be a document turnout of Individuals on the polls.

“You’d heard so many various situations about the way it may go,” she mentioned. ” ‘Oh it’s going to be an early evening. Oh, it’s going to be a landslide.’ What we knew going in was that we had unprecedented numbers of individuals doing early voting in order that was very thrilling.”

King acknowledged feeling “such angst and nervousness” in current days. “It’s by no means good if you see the plywood come out. There was plywood on Mattress, Bathtub and Past and Pottery Barn shops as I used to be driving to work” on Tuesday, King mentioned.

“Election day is meant to be celebratory. You’re going in to do your vote and do your half,” she mentioned. “To listen to that the Nationwide Guard is on standby and gun gross sales are up. I felt very anxious about this election and all that comes with it in a rustic so divided.”

On the similar time she felt nice satisfaction in the truth that “the American individuals spoke up and actually engaged. Individuals confirmed up and confirmed out.”

One other massive change this 12 months was coping with high-tech augmented actuality graphics to assist visually clarify the electoral dynamic throughout the nation.

“We have been very effectively ready and rehearsed,” King mentioned. “With the augmented actuality stuff, you’ve obtained (Congressional correspondent) Nancy Cordes speaking to the ground. However on the display screen viewers see a map of Congress. So we needed to rehearse all of that.”

The frenzy of protecting election outcomes is among the nice assessments of broadcast information professionals, King noticed. “You will have reams of fabric ready however after a whilst you’re simply reacting to what’s taking place in actual time. You put together, put together, put together however on sport day one thing occurs. That’s what I really like about reside TV.”

CBS Information like different main information orgs confirmed main restraint in protecting the horse-race facet of the state-by-state returns. There was a transparent effort throughout the most important networks to be cautious in calling winners in states with skinny margins the place mail-in ballots may make all of the distinction. King mentioned for CBS Information, restraint is commonplace observe.

“Actually in a presidential election you’re very conscious of every little thing you say and each graphic you put up. We actually satisfaction ourselves on that.”

King additionally credited her CBS Information colleague Norah O’Donnell, “CBS Night Information” anchor, for steering a “coherent dialog” among the many election evening group that included Eye veterans John Dickerson, Margaret Brennan, Ed O’Keefe, Anthony Salvanto and Main Garrett.

“There are such a lot of transferring components as you may think,” King mentioned. “They know these items backwards and ahead and in their sleep.”