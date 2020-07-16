Gayle King to Host Weekly SeriusXM Show on Thursdays – Variety

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, SiriusXM revealed Gayle King will host a weekly call-in present, and Rob Schneider introduced his first-ever Netflix comedy particular, “Asian Momma, Mexican Children.”

DATES

FOX Information Channel will debut “Harris Faulkner Presents: The Combat for America,“ a program concerning the present American conversations surrounding race, on July 19. The one-hour particular will characteristic anchor Harris Faulkner in addition to a 123 of visitors, together with Mark Cuban and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Faulkner and others will talk about ongoing matters such because the Black Lives Matter motion and the elimination of sure statues.

Rob Schneider took to social media to announce that his latest comedy particular, “Asian Momma, Mexican Children,” will premiere worldwide Aug. 11 on Netflix. His first particular on the platform will discover his private life by comedic storytelling and embrace a musical duet together with his daughter, Elle King, who is thought for her tune “Ex’s and Oh’s.” Watch his Instagram announcement beneath.

DEALS

SiriusXM has signed a cope with Gayle King to flip “Gayle King Within the Home” right into a weekly call-in present beginning July 16, the place she plans to talk about present occasions with listeners and particular visitors. The present had a restricted run within the spring, however will now often air Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109. King, certainly one of Time’s 2019 100 Most Influential Folks, can be an editor-at-large for “O, The Oprah Journal,” in addition to the co-host for “CBS This Morning.”

LATE NIGHT

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest and J.J. Watt will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!” tonight with visitor host Sebastian Maniscalco, whereas “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will characteristic James McAvoy, Stacey Abrams and My Morning Jacket. Ricky Gervais and W. Kamau Bell will probably be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and Charlize Theron and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth will seem on “Late Evening with Seth Meyers.”