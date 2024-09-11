Gayle King’s 2024 Financial Profile: Net Worth and CBS Salary Revealed

Gayle King is a household name in American journalism. She is known for her warm personality, insightful interviews, and unwavering dedication to her craft. As the co-host of CBS Mornings and editor-at-large for O, The Oprah Magazine, King has become one of the most respected figures in media.

Her journey from a small-town news anchor to a national television icon is a story of perseverance, talent, and the power of authentic storytelling.

Who is Gayle King?

Gayle King was born in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on December 28, 1954. She’s a TV star, writer, and news reporter who’s made a big splash in journalism.

King is famous for her job on CBS Mornings, where she discusses important news stories daily. She’s also a big part of O, The Oprah Magazine, where she helps decide what goes into each issue.

King didn’t start at the top, though. She worked her way up, starting as a helper at a TV station in Baltimore. That’s where she met Oprah Winfrey, who would become her best friend.

King then moved around, working at different TV stations and getting better at her job. She was a weekend news reader in Kansas City and then spent 18 years as a news anchor in Hartford, Connecticut.

What makes King special is how she talks to people. She’s good at making guests feel comfy, which helps her get exciting stories from them.

Attribute Details Full Name Gayle King Date of Birth December 28, 1954 Place of Birth Chevy Chase, Maryland Age 69 years old Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)

People like watching her because she seems genuine and friendly, not fake or pushy. Time magazine even said she was one of the most influential people in the world in 2019!

Personal Life and Relationships

Both joys and challenges have marked King’s personal life. She was married to William Bumpus from 1982 to 1993.

The marriage ended in divorce, but from it came two children who are the light of her life – daughter Kirby and son William Jr. King, who have been open about the ups and downs of her personal life, including the difficulties of her divorce.

Attribute Details Marital Status Divorced (from William Bumpus, 1982-1993) Children Daughter: Kirby, Son: William Jr. Notable Friendship Longtime friend of Oprah Winfrey

One of the most talked-about aspects of King’s personal life is her friendship with Oprah Winfrey. The two met while working at a Baltimore TV station in 1976 and have been inseparable ever since.

Their bond is so strong that Oprah once said, “She is the mother I never had, she is the sister everybody would want, she is the friend everybody deserves.” This friendship has been a constant source of support and inspiration for both women throughout their careers.

King is known for her positive outlook on life and ability to balance her professional commitments with her role as a mother. She often speaks about the importance of family and maintaining strong personal relationships, even in a demanding career.

Professional Career and Achievements

King’s career in broadcasting spans over four decades. She started as a production assistant at WJZ-TV in Baltimore and worked her way up through various roles in local news. Her big break came in 1981 when she became a news anchor for WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut, where she worked for 18 years.

In 2011, King got her show on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) called “The Gayle King Show.” However, her career took off when she joined CBS News in 2012 as co-anchor of CBS This Morning (now CBS Mornings).

Role Details Early Career Production assistant at WJZ-TV, various local news roles Notable Position News anchor at WFSB, Hartford (1981-1999) OWN Show “The Gayle King Show” (2011) Current Role Co-anchor of CBS Mornings (since 2012) Notable Interviews Interviews with R. Kelly, various political figures Awards Three Emmy Awards

Here, King’s talent for interviewing shone through. She’s known for her ability to ask tough questions while still making her guests feel at ease.

Some of King’s most notable interviews include her sit-down with R. Kelly, where she remained calm and professional even as the singer became agitated, and her interviews with various political figures during tense moments in American history. Her work has earned her numerous accolades, including three Emmy Awards.

Age and Physique

Born in 1954, Gayle King is currently 69 years old. Despite being in her late sixties, King maintains a youthful energy and vibrant presence both on and off-screen. She stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall, which gives her a commanding presence on television.

King is known for her stylish appearance and often receives compliments on her fashion choices. She has been open about her efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and a balanced diet.

Her commitment to wellness is evident in her energetic on-screen persona and ability to keep up with the demanding schedule of a morning news program.

Net Worth and Salary

Gayle King’s successful career in journalism has led to significant financial success. As of 2024, her net worth is estimated at around $40 million. This wealth comes from various sources, including her salary from CBS, her work with O Magazine, and other media appearances.

Attribute Details Net Worth (2024) Approximately $40 million CBS Salary Estimated $11 million per year Additional Income From O Magazine, media appearances, investments

King’s salary at CBS has grown substantially over the years. In 2019, it was reported that she had negotiated a new contract that significantly increased her annual salary.

While exact figures are not publicly disclosed, it’s believed that her current salary is $11 million per year, making her one of the highest-paid news anchors in the industry.

Company Details and Investments

While King is primarily known for her journalism work, she has also made smart financial moves outside of her broadcasting career.

She has been involved with O, The Oprah Magazine since its inception in 2000, serving as an editor-at-large. This role has likely provided her with additional income and business opportunities.

King is also known to have made investments in real estate. In 2008, she purchased a penthouse in Manhattan for $7 million. The 2,500-square-foot home features two fireplaces and a wraparound terrace, showcasing King’s taste for luxury real estate.

While specific details about King’s other investments are not widely publicized, it’s common for high-net-worth individuals like her to have a diverse investment portfolio. This might include stocks, bonds, and possibly stakes in private companies.

Investment and Funding

Gayle King’s approach to investment and funding is not widely publicized, but her success suggests a savvy financial acumen. As a public figure with a significant net worth, King likely works with financial advisors to manage and grow her wealth.

While not directly related to personal investments, King has used her platform to support various charitable causes.

She has been involved with the SEO Scholars program, which provides educational opportunities to underserved youth. Her support of such initiatives demonstrates a commitment to investing in future generations and social causes.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Gayle King maintains a strong social media presence, allowing fans and viewers to stay connected with her work and personal life.

Her official Instagram handle is @gayleking, where she frequently shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of her work at CBS Mornings, personal moments, and interactions with friends and celebrities.

King can be found on Twitter at @GayleKing. Here, she often comments on current events, promotes upcoming interviews, and engages with her audience on various topics.

For professional inquiries, King can be reached through CBS News. However, as a public figure, she doesn’t publicly share personal contact information for privacy and security reasons.

Platform Handle Instagram @gayleking Twitter @GayleKing Professional Contact CBS News

Conclusion

Gayle King’s journey from a production assistant to one of the most recognized faces in American journalism is a testament to her talent, hard work, and authentic approach to storytelling. Her success extends beyond the newsroom, encompassing influential friendships, intelligent investments, and a commitment to making a positive impact.

As she continues to grace our screens every morning, Gayle King remains a beloved figure in the world of media, admired for her professionalism, warmth, and unwavering dedication to bringing important stories to the American public.