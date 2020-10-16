Gayoung, Raina, Jung Yujin, Nada, And More Talk About Malicious Feedback, How They Make A Dwelling, Their New Begin, And More On “Miss Again”

“Miss Again” continued telling the tales of former idols who’re getting down to make a brand new begin.

This system is a mixture of a documentary and selection present, and it follows a gaggle of “forgotten” feminine singers who’re hoping for a second likelihood at success. The forged consists of Gayoung from STELLAR, Nada from Wassup, Raina from After Faculty, Sera from 9MUSES, Soyeon from T-ara, Soyul from Crayon Pop, Subin (Dalsooobin) from Dal Shabet, and Jung Yujin from The Ark. Main the present is singer Baek Ji Younger, who’s the singers’ producer and life mentor.

On final week’s premiere, Sera, Soyul, and Gayoung shared their tales. The October 15 episode started by that includes what After Faculty and Orange Caramel member Raina’s been as much as, displaying her dwelling a nocturnal way of life as she video games all night time lengthy.

When requested when she began gaming, Raina replied, “I began when my solo actions ended. It’s been two or three years.”

“I put out a solo album, but it surely didn’t do in addition to I believed,” she shared. “I promoted the album for a month after which it simply completed. However it felt so hole. I additionally immediately had a lot time on my arms. I didn’t know learn how to refill the time. I felt like it will be too unhappy and troublesome to face actuality so I began gaming.”

Raina then went to fulfill Model New Music head Rhymer, who was frightened about how she solely spends her time gaming. Raina mentioned to him, “It’s an escape from actuality. Once I was selling as an idol, I used to be all the time dwelling on outcomes and had to achieve success. That stress made it in order that happiness didn’t final for lengthy. That’s why I began gaming then.”

When Raina acquired house, she listened to Orange Caramel songs and known as her fellow group member Park Soo Younger (previously generally known as Lizzy). She and their fellow Orange Caramel member Nana are each pursuing appearing careers now, and Raina mentioned, “I’m each proud and envious. I ponder why I’m simply staying nonetheless and I really feel unhappy.”

Within the night, Raina returned to her laptop to do a reside broadcast together with her followers. Nonetheless, she noticed malicious feedback within the chat window that made her uncomfortable. Soyeon mentioned within the studio that she personally would have cried and ended the published. Raina responded, “I get numerous feedback that say, ‘She flopped so she’s doing this sort of factor!’”

Subin and Gayoung additionally talked about malicious feedback. Subin mentioned, “I just lately did a efficiency the place I wore a gown shirt and sang a ballad, after which I took that shirt off for a dance efficiency. However there have been so many unspeakable feedback that once I learn them I believed, ‘Am I somebody who can’t be beloved?’ and felt a way of disgrace.”

Gayoung shared, “Due to our idea or as a result of I’d simply go by a membership, there could be rumors like, ‘She’s somebody who principally lives on the golf equipment’ and other people would say ‘STELLAR all likes to smoke,’ so I grew to become extra cautious.”

Raina then carried out “A Midsummer Evening’s Sweetness” for the primary time shortly. She shared, “This was the primary tune that I gained consideration as simply Raina as a substitute of as a part of the group After Faculty or Orange Caramel, and it was additionally the primary tune that earned me compliments for my singing and voice.”

“I couldn’t correctly take pleasure in it again then,” she mentioned. “I’d give the credit score to others, saying that I used to be actually fortunate or that SanE had written such a superb tune. I ought to have acknowledged that I had sung nicely too, but it surely’s unhappy as a result of I couldn’t totally take pleasure in it.”

Jung Yujin additionally instructed her story within the episode. Jung Yujin debuted with The Ark however the group disbanded after solely three months collectively. She just lately appeared on the competitors present “The Voice of Korea 2020” and he or she’s at the moment finding out in school whereas additionally singing underneath the stage identify MAIL.

“I wish to sing for a very long time,” she mentioned. She shared that she’s been working part-time jobs since she was 20, explaining that she’s labored at locations comparable to a delivery middle, children cafe, restaurant, and extra. “My pals have already began their careers and are receiving month-to-month salaries, however I’m nonetheless getting assist from my mother and father, so I really feel upset and it’s troublesome. I’m not in a scenario the place I could make a revenue with my music, so I assist out through the use of my remaining time to do part-time jobs.”

Jung Yujin did three part-time jobs in a single day, working as a supply particular person, at an web cafe, and instructing vocal classes. When she returned house, she couldn’t cover her unhappiness as she calculated how little she’d made.

Jung Yujin selected to sing IU’s “Good Day” and confirmed off her vocal abilities and excessive notes. “I’ve continued to work as a singer however nobody is aware of that I’m doing that,” she mentioned. “So I need individuals to acknowledge me and say, ‘She’s good at singing.’”

The present additionally included extra of Gayoung’s story as she met with pals from her conventional music highschool. Gayoung had majored in dance and dreamt of being an artist. Earlier than her debut, she even garnered buzz when she appeared on “2 Days & 1 Evening.”

When Gayoung noticed her pal who has change into a dance trainer, Gayoung mentioned, “If I’d continued doing dance, possibly I may have change into a trainer.” She mentioned, “I used to be so embarrassed. I felt like my complete life to this point has come to nothing. I really feel sorry towards my mother and father too, and I puzzled why I haven’t been capable of obtain something though I’ve labored so arduous.”

Gayoung is at the moment working at a restaurant, and he or she mentioned that she’s truly capable of earn cash quicker on the cafe than she did as a woman group member. She mentioned, “Nonetheless, I make 10,000 received (roughly $8.70) an hour. Since I can reside off that, I say to myself, ‘I ought to be pleased about this.’”

After working her four-hour shift, she met together with her youthful brother Kim Sung Pyo who’s knowledgeable baseball participant with the Samsung Lions. Gayoung mentioned to him, “I couldn’t watch your recreation. I get frightened.” She mentioned, “You probably did nicely, so there have been numerous articles on-line, however individuals talked about my group within the feedback.”

“I really feel like I’ve stained your repute,” she mentioned. Kim Sung Pyo replied, “It’s unhappy that STELLAR is perceived of as a racy group.”

Gayoung cautiously requested him if he was embarrassed and started to cry. Kim Sung Pyo assured her, “Once I heard that form of discuss, I wasn’t embarrassed in any respect.”

In an interview with the crew, Kim Sung Pyo mentioned, “I did actually really feel uncomfortable when individuals round me would ask about my sister, as a result of they’d consider one thing racy first, however the one factor I may do for her was assist her. Since she was having a tough time, I needed to assist her.”

Gayoung cried and mentioned, “I used to be so sorry towards you as a result of I believed you need to have been ashamed of me.” Kim Sung Pyo assured her that he’d by no means felt that method.

In his interview, Kim Sung Pyo additionally shared a narrative a few time when he felt sorry towards his sister. “When she went on her first music present, her voice cracked, and I teased her quite a bit as a result of I used to be younger. However she cried,” he mentioned. He shared that he now understands why she cried. “I actually simply teased her as a result of I used to be younger,” he mentioned once more, changing into tearful. “It was her first debut efficiency. So I felt actually sorry.” Gayoung cried when she watched her brother’s confession.

Gayoung shared that she had vowed to by no means be an idol once more when her contract got here to an finish, however she now realizes that she had loved being on stage. “I wish to present a unique aspect of myself than once I was in STELLAR,” she mentioned. “I wish to sing the songs that I actually wished to sing, slightly than what others made me do.”

Gayoung then carried out a canopy of Lee Hyori’s “Black” whereas dancing.

Subsequent up was Nada, who had made her debut as a rapper within the hip hop group Wassup. Three years after the group’s disbandment, she’s selling new music and her phase included her at a photograph shoot.

When she acquired house, she labored on a portray. She shared that she’d majored in East Asian portray in highschool, however she dropped out of faculty to attempt to fulfill her dream of being a star and have become a member of Wassup.

Nada talked about how she had been in a lawsuit together with her company to finish her unique contract, and he or she received after a two-year authorized battle. “I acquired numerous criticism once I shared that I had filed a lawsuit,” she mentioned. “To be sincere, I don’t care if it’s directed towards me, however I hated seeing my mother and father being criticized.”

“I feel I actually need assistance from a program like this,” she went on to say. “I felt like I’ve actually misplaced my vanity, and I hope this is a chance for me to make a brand new begin.” Nada then wowed with a efficiency of “Scary” by herself and (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon.

“Miss Again” airs on Thursdays at 11 p.m. KST.

