Gazipur-Delhi Border Closed: Ghazipur border closed due to farmer agitation, traffic police advised to go to Delhi by other way

Gazipur-Delhi Border Closed: For the last several days, traffic has been disrupted due to farmer protests on most of the routes coming to Delhi. Farmers have been protesting at the Delhi border for the last 21 days regarding the three agriculture bills of the central government. Now the Ghazipur border connecting to Delhi has been completely closed due to the performance of the farmers. Giving information, the traffic police said that people are advised that those who leave Ghazipur and go to Delhi by another route.

Thousands of farmers are protesting at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi in protest against the agricultural laws. Although there is no shortage of enthusiasm among the farmers who are demonstrating on the Tikri and Ghazipur border for their demands and rights, but there is definitely some reduction in the facilities available for the protesters here compared to the Singhu border.

Gazipur border (Delhi-UP border) is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi: Traffic Police – ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

Thousands of farmers on the border are protesting against the demand to withdraw the three agricultural laws made by the Center in September and to maintain the minimum support price system for crops. Most of the protesters are from Punjab and Haryana, but farmers from other states are also participating in it. At the same time, the Central Government is telling these agricultural laws to implement the important reforms in the agriculture sector.

Thousands of farmers have been living on the borders along Delhi for 21 days, due to which many routes are closed. According to the police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piyau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh border is closed and people have been asked to go on alternate route through the toll tax border at Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu schools. Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road. People are advised to come through Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopura border.