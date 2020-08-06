GC Murmu appointed as new CAG of the country, left the post of Deputy Governor of Jammu and Kashmir a day earlier

new Delhi: Girish Chandra Murmu has now been appointed as the new CAG (Comptroller & Auditor General of India) of the country. The Government of India has appointed GC Murmu. GC Murmu resigned from the post of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir a day earlier. Within 24 hours of resigning, GC Murmu has been entrusted with a big responsibility. Also Read – Who is Manoj Sinha, after whom BJP handed over the command of Jammu and Kashmir

GC Murmu was made the Deputy Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on October 2019. He was sent to Jammu and Kashmir when Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir. While resigning, it was discussed that now Murmu will get a new responsibility. Also Read – Breaking News: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu Resigns

Former Union Minister, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has been appointed to the post of Lt. Governor in Jammu and Kashmir after GC Murmu resigned. Manoj Sinha has also assumed office. Also Read – China made statement on Jammu and Kashmir, India said- No right to comment in the internal affairs of others