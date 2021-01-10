General News

GD X Taeyang’s “Good Boy” MV Reaches 300 Million Views

January 10, 2021
1 Min Read

The music video for “GOOD BOY” by BIGBANG’s GD X Taeyang has joined the 300 million view membership on YouTube!

“GOOD BOY” was launched on November 21, 2014, and it hit 300 million views on January 9, 2021. This implies it took about six years, one month, and 19 days to succeed in the milestone.

That is the primary music video by a BIGBANG unit to succeed in 300 million views. It’s the third total BIGBANG MV, following “FANTASTIC BABY” and “BANG BANG BANG.”

Watch “GOOD BOY” once more beneath to have fun!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.