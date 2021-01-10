GD X Taeyang’s “Good Boy” MV Reaches 300 Million Views

The music video for “GOOD BOY” by BIGBANG’s GD X Taeyang has joined the 300 million view membership on YouTube!

“GOOD BOY” was launched on November 21, 2014, and it hit 300 million views on January 9, 2021. This implies it took about six years, one month, and 19 days to succeed in the milestone.

That is the primary music video by a BIGBANG unit to succeed in 300 million views. It’s the third total BIGBANG MV, following “FANTASTIC BABY” and “BANG BANG BANG.”

Watch “GOOD BOY” once more beneath to have fun!