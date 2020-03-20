GDC organizers have launched GDC Summer time, a three-day birthday celebration of the paintings, craft and commerce of recreation building, to be held from August 4-6 on the Moscone Center in San Francisco. …
GDC organizers plan new 3-day GDC Summer event for August
March 20, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Mr josh
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Recent Posts
- GDC organizers plan new 3-day GDC Summer event for August
- As oil flags, Middle Eastern capital flowing to IoT, smart cities
- Hawaii Five-0 Vet Daniel Dae Kim Reveals He Has COVID-19 In Post To Fans
- Daytime Emmys Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
- Who do you think should have won Eurovision 2020? Vote now in Group Two
Add Comment