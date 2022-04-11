Gearbox and THQ Nordic owners plan more acquisitions of companies ‘with a successful track record’

Since 2020, the Embracer Group has invested more than $8 billion in buying companies.

Within the universe of purchase of studies and other companies, there are names that stand out above the rest. Embracer Group is one of them, as its history of acquisitions has recently been completed with Dark Horse, Perfect World and even the publishers of Catan, the famous board game. However, the company still has many movements to reveal, and that is why it is already preparing us for what they will be. a few months full of purchases.

If you make one game, you have a big business risk, but if you make 200 games, the business risk is lessLars WingeforsThis is what its CEO has said, Lars Wingefors, in an interview with the Financial Times (via VGC). Here we have learned that, although Embracer Group has invested more than 8,000 million dollars in all the acquisitions announced since 2020, it still has the gas to surprise us with more operations involving large sums of money. Of course, the parent group of Gearbox, THQ Nordic and more companies is only looking to take over companies “entrepreneurs with a successful track record“.

This helps them create a very clear strategy: “If you make one game, you have a big business risk, but if you make 200 games, like we do, business risk is lower“, explains the CEO in the interview. After all, Embracer Group has ten operating groups and more than 100 internal studios and distributorswhich ends up shaping his desire to make many games at the same time.

Of course, this translates into a lot of deliveries that will be released over the next few years. That is why from Embracer Group they want to prepare us for everything that is coming: more than 25 AAA games before 2026. In this way, we will be waiting for the conglomerate to announce its plans both for the purchase of more studios and for the release of more video games.

More about: Embracer Group and Purchase of studies.