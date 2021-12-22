Gearbox buys Perfect World and it is just one more of Embracer’s latest acquisitions

Neverwinter’s parents become part of the Swedish holding company, which expands with three extra operations.

Embracer Group today announced the purchase of Perfect World, which will operate as an independent entity within Gearbox shortly. This acquisition is one of several operations confirmed today by the Swedish video game holding company that owns companies such as THQ Nordic, Koch Media and Saber Interactive.

According to a statement, Embracer Group has reached an agreement to take control of 100% of the shares of Perfect World in exchange for 125 million dollars (110.6 million euros), thus incorporating into its structure a leading developer and publisher of video games for PC and consoles with a total of 237 employees under his charge, including Cryptic Studios (Star Trek Online, Neverwinter, etc.).

In summer the cancellation of Magic: Legends from Cryptic Studios was announcedThe transaction will close in February, and comes after the cancellation of Magic: Legends was known in the summer, which, according to this statement, caused losses among its authors. However, the rest of Cryptic Studios’ video games continue to be profitable despite serving several years in the market, while Perfect World as a publishing company has various portfolio launches: one in 2022 and five in 2024.

Randy Pitchford, from Gearbox, is honored to welcome Perfect World and its promising list of projects, supported and strengthened now under its tutelage. For his part, Yoon Im, CEO of PWE, says he is pleased by this new stage and hopes that Gearbox’s experience and talent will help them in their mission.

More purchases from Embracer Group

The conglomerate has made more purchases official today. For example, it has acquired within Saber Interactive 100% of the shares of Shiver Entertainment Inc., a small team founded by two great industry veterans, John Schappert and Jason Andersen, with experience in development, adaptations and support efforts. Also with the aim of strengthening Saber Interactive, the intention has been announced to take control of DIGIC Holdings, an animation team that employs 400 people and has a strong track record in commercial trailers and cinematics for top-selling game titles, as well as animations for streaming media.

Finally, Koch Media takes over the reins of Spotfilm Networx, a network of video-on-demand channels with leading advertising in the sector in Germany. A few days ago, we recall, the Embracer Group’s interest in opening up to the board games industry with the purchase of the Catan publishers was also news.

More on: GearBox, Perfect World, Embracer Group, Studio Buying, Saber Interactive and Koch Media.