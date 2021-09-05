Geelani’s frame needed to be wrapped in Pakistani flag, case registered; Mehbooba stated – made Kashmir an open prison

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Birthday celebration (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday recommended the Central executive to resort an FIR for allegedly elevating anti-national slogans and wrapping his frame in Pakistani flag after the dying of separatist chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani. criticized.Additionally Learn – How is the placement in Kashmir after Geelani’s dying? DGP informed when cellular and web carrier shall be restored

Taking cognizance of a video clip appearing Geelani’s frame draped in a Pakistani flag, the Budgam police registered a case in opposition to unknown individuals below the Illegal Actions (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code. Additionally Learn – Jammu Kashmir: Separatist chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away on the age of 92

The flag used to be got rid of by means of the aides of the overdue separatist chief as quickly because the police reached Geelani’s frame. Criticizing the FIR, Mehbooba tweeted, “Kashmir has been became an outdoors jail or even the lifeless don’t seem to be being launched. A circle of relatives isn’t being allowed to specific grief and carry out the ultimate rites of its personal accord. The registration of a case below the UAPA in opposition to the circle of relatives of Geelani sahib presentations that the Indian executive is heartless to the core. That is the brand new Kashmir of latest India.” Additionally Learn – Mehbooba Mufti calls the dismissal of eleven executive staff together with two sons of Syed Salahuddin a criminal offense

(enter language)