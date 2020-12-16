Geeta is looking for family even after 5 years of returning from Pakistan

Nanded: It has been five years since the deaf Gita of Indore has returned from Pakistan, but her parents have not been able to find any information and now she has reached Nanded in Maharashtra in search of them. Geeta was found in the ‘Samjhauta Express’ train at Lahore station by Pakistani soldiers about 20 years ago, at that time Geeta must have been seven to eight years old. After this, a person associated with ‘Idi Foundation’ adopted him there. Also Read – Maharashtra government will spend Rs 1.77 crore for security of Chief Justice’s residence

After the efforts of the then Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, Geeta returned to India on 26 October 2015. Swaraj used to call Geeta the ‘daughter of Hindustan’. Swaraj met Geeta and assured her that the government was trying to find her parents. Geeta, (believed to be around 30 years of age) is currently living in ‘Anand Service Society’, an NGO of the Divyang in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. Also Read – Maharashtra News: Maratha reservation issue again, BJP MLAs protest

Many couples came forward and claimed to be the guardians of Geeta, but Geeta did not recognize any of them and none of them were able to present any concrete evidence in favor of their claims. Also Read – Maharashtra School Reopening News: When will schools from 5th to 8th grade open? Know the answer of the school education minister of this state …

Government officials and NGOs of Indore are still searching for Geeta’s parents. Geeta has also not given up and on Tuesday she reached Nanded in search of her family along with members of the NGO.

With the help of NGO sign language expert Gyanendra Purohit, Geeta told reporters that she is trying to find her parents. He told that his house was near a railway station, which also had a hospital, temple and river. Purohit said that he has come to Nanded only in this context.

He said, “The train ‘Sachkhand Express’ goes from Nanded to Amritsar and from there ‘Samjhauta Express’ in which she met, she goes from Amritsar to Pakistan.” Purohit said, “Telangana about 100 km from Nanded. I have a town named Basar, which seems like a place told by the Gita, so we have come here. ”

Nanded Police Inspector Dwarka Das Chikhalikar told that his team is helping Geeta, Purohit and others who came with him. He said, “Our team (of Geeta’s parents) will be with them during the search and as long as Geeta is here he will continue to work with the members of the NGO.”