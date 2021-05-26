Geeta Kapoor (Choreographer) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Geeta Kapoor (Choreographer) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Geeta Kapoor (famously referred to as Geeta Maa) is an Indian choreographer. She has been observed judging quite a lot of dance truth displays and has choreographed in lots of songs in widespread Bollywood films. Her Notable works comprises Fiza (2000), Asoka (2001), Heyy Babyy (2007), Tees Maar Khan (2010), Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2011).

Start & Early Existence

Geeta Kapoor was once born on fifth July, 1973 in Mumbai, Maharashtra and was once introduced up there handiest. She liked dancing since formative years and in addition participated in lots of dance competitions when she was once younger. Her mom’s title is Rani Kapoor.

Bio

Actual Identify Geeta Kapoor Nickname Geeta Occupation Choreographer Date of Start fifth July, 1973 Age (as in 2021) 48 Years Start Position Mumbai, Maharashtra Nationality Indian House The town Mumbai, Maharashtra Circle of relatives Mom : Rani Kapoor

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Occupation

Kapoor began her profession when she joined the troupe of famous Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan on the age of 15.She later assisted Farah Khan in lots of movies, together with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mohabbatein, Kal Ho Na Ho, Primary Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om, and the musical Bombay Goals (2004). She was once lead choreography in lots of Bollywood movies, reminiscent of Fiza (2000), Asoka (2001), Saathiya (2002), Heyy Babyy (2007), Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2011), and Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi (2012).

She began out as a secondary background dancer in lots of track sequences such because the track ‘Dum Tara’ of Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, ‘Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aaye’ from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and ‘Gori Gori’ from Primary Hoon Na, the use of a mixture of classical and fashionable dance strikes.

Geeta made her tv debut with the truth display Dance India Dance (season 1) on Zee TV in 2008, with co-judges choreographers Terrence Lewis and Remo D’Souza. Mithun Chakrabarty was once the grand grasp. In 2009, she seemed at the season 2 of Dance India Dance, along side choreographers Terrence Lewis and Remo D’Souza as judges and mentors. They educated 18 contestants in dance paperwork like ballet, acrobatics, mid-air dancing, recent, Bollywood and hip-hop. Later she made a distinct look within the display DID Lil Masters, through which her mentor Farah Khan and Sandip Soparkar have been the judges. She was once observed judging the second one season of DID Lil Masters in 2012 along side Marzi Pestonji.

Kapoor was once then observed as a pass judgement on of Dance Ke Superkids along side Farah Khan and Marzi. In 2021, she judged Tremendous Dancer Bankruptcy 4, a dance truth display on Sony TV along side Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Anurag Basu

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Recognized School College of Mumbai Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998; as assistant choreographer) Tv : Dance India Dance (2008; as pass judgement on) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 5″ Toes Weight 75 Kg Determine Dimension 36-32-38 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Dance, Clicking Selfies

Private Existence

Geeta Kapoor is unmarried and no longer relationship any individual lately. However she was once as soon as rumored relationship Rajeev Khinchi. Movie director Sajid Khan has proposed her repeatedly however she rejected him each and every time.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Rajeev Khinchi Controversies In 2015 she were given into an issue, the Versova police arrested her for allegedly hitting a pedestrian named, Nisar Noor Mohammed, at round 5am, on JP Highway at Vateshwar Naka in Versova. Onlookers stated that she was once riding at a top pace at the empty highway when she hit Nisar who was once strolling at the roadside. The sufferer fractured his proper knee. Despite the fact that Geeta attempted her degree very best to unravel the subject out of doors police degree, the sufferer wasn’t in a position and he lodged an F.I.R. towards her and then she were given arrested. Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Prior to making her profession as a choreographer she sought after to be a Air Hostess

Fizza (2000) was once the primary film through which she was once main choreographer.

She was once choreographer in film Glad New 12 months (2014).

In 2004, she labored in a movie titled, Bombay Goals.

Kapoor has additionally choreographed award ceremonies and concert events like Temptation Reloaded, and has additionally choreographed the outlet rite of Pepsi IPL 2013.

She seemed as a visitor in Maharashtra’s Highest Dancer on Sony Marathi.

She was once additionally observed in well-known track Chaiyya Chaiyya from movie Dil Se.. choregraphed by way of Farah Khan.

Choreographer Feroz Khan referred to as her Geeta Maa for the primary time and later everybody began calling her that.

She is huge fan of frictional Personality Nancy Drew.

