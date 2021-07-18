Geetha Bharathi Bhat Wiki, Age, Web Price, Boyfriend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – FilmyVoice

Geetha Bharathi Bhat is an Indian who is a popular film actress and singer from South India. She is mainly known for her works throughout the Sandalwood industry and could be very known for her serve as inside of the usual Kannada movie Love Mocktail throughout the year 2020.

She will also be known for her glance inside of the usual Kannada television provide titled Brahmagantu for which she moreover becomes one of the circle of relatives names in Karnataka television. Along together with her showing occupation, she is a popular singer as successfully.

Geetha Bharathi Bhat Wiki/Biography

Born on 30 August 1994, Geetha Bharathi Bhat’s age is 27 years as of 2021. She was once presented up and raised in an upper-middle-class Hindu family from Moodabidri, Karnataka, India. She is known to be an Indian through nationality and belongs to the Hinduism religion.

She completed her schooling at a space Over the top School in Moodabidri, Karnataka.

After that, she enrolled herself at a non-public college in Karnataka School from where she completed her graduation in a Bachelor of Trade. She has faced reasonably a large number of grievance because of her heavyweight and size all over her school and faculty time. She was once involved in making a song since her school and faculty days and used to participate in class and faculty events.

Complete Name Geetha Bharathi Bhat Internet Value $0.3 Million Date of Supply 30 August 1994 Age 27 Years Supply Position Moodabidri, Karnataka, India Profession Actress and Singer Nationality Indian Homeland Karnataka Zodiac Sign Leo School Local Over the top School, Moodabidri, Karnataka, India College / School Private College, Karnataka School, India Training Qualification Graduation in Bachelor of Trade

Family, Boyfriend & Relationships

Geetha Bharathi Bhat’s father’s identify is Mr. Bhat who’s a small businessman through career and her mother’s identify is Mrs. Bhat who’s a housewife.

Geetha Bharathi Bhat’s marital status is unmarried. She is relationship Mohammed Beiraghdary popularly known as MoVlogs who is a popular Dubai-based YouTuber.

Physically Glance

Geetha Bharathi Bhat is a beautiful excellent making an attempt girl with a horny and captivating personality. She has lovely and cute seems to be like with plus size body measurements. Her decide measurements are 36-34-36 inches kind of.

She is 5 toes and 3 inches in most sensible and her body weight is spherical 85 Kg. She has surprising and long black color glossy hair and as well as has blistering black color surprising and shimmering eyes.

Occupation

Geetha Bharathi Bhat started her professional occupation as a singer throughout the Kannada film and television industry. She has participated in a lot of local song events and as well as represented his school and faculty in numerous competitions. She has given her voice to a couple same old Kannada songs throughout the Sandalwood industry as successfully.

Inside the year 2017, she made her television debut together with her glance inside of the usual television provide Brahmagantu and then she becomes one of the most same old television actresses throughout the Kannada industry.

Inside the year 2020, Geetha Bharathi Bhat won the Zee Kutumba Awards.

Simply in recent times, she moreover made her filming debut together with her glance inside of the usual Kannada movie Love Mocktail throughout the year 2020 in conjunction with Darling Krishna, Milana Nagraj, and Abhilash.

Inside the year 2021, she gave the impression as a contestant throughout the TV provide Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

Knowledge and Information

These days, Bharathi is living in Bangalore, Karanataka to pursue her occupation throughout the industry. She likes traveling, buying, vlogging, and making a song in her loose time.

In an interview, Geetha Bharathi printed that as a plus-size woman she has to stand reasonably a large number of grievance in her occupation. She has stated that she was once suffering from weight issues since an early age and as well as underwent surgical process all over her school.

She even stated that it was once very difficult for her to make pals in her school and faculty alternatively her making a song experience is helping her in making pals as they prefer her song. She moreover added that she is proud of herself and as well as wanted each and every overweight specific individual to imagine in themselves.