Geetika Tyagi (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Geetika Tyagi (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Geetika Tyagi is an Indian tv and picture actress, manufacturer, and journalist. She is absolute best recognized for enjoying Ujjawala Rawat in TV display Jo Kahunga Sach Kahunga from 2005 to 2007. She has additionally a part of The Proprietor, Powder, Elegance of ’83 and Town Of Desires. In 2021, she gave the impression in 2d season of Town Of Desires.

Beginning & Circle of relatives

Geetika Tyagi used to be born on 25 September 1989 in New Delhi, India. Her father’s title is Rakesh Tyagi, and her mom’s title is Sapna Tyagi. She finished her commencement from Delhi College and holds a Journalism level.

Bio

Occupation

Geetika Tyagi started her profession with the tv sequence Jo Kahunga Sach Kahunga performs the function of Ujjawala Rawat, a tender attorney combating to prosecute criminals from 2005 to 2007. The Subsequent 12 months, she gave the impression within the brief video Middle of the night Misplaced and Discovered as The Prostitute in 2008. She were given featured within the crime mystery television sequence Powder as Brinda Swahney in 27 episodes in 2010. It’s according to fighting drug habit in India. She acted in a brief video Dream Stalker in 2010.

Geetika performed the function of Laxmi within the brief circle of relatives video The Eclipse of Taregna in 2011. She gave the impression within the brief video Lions within the Evening as Preeti in 2011. In 2012, she were given featured within the drama film The Proprietor as Sarika. In the similar 12 months, she did a comedy-drama television sequence, Deliver at the Evening as Piyali Chaudhari in 2012. She acted in an journey comedy-drama film What the Fish as Meenal in 2013. A woman named Sudha sooner than leaving for a month of holiday, asks Sumit to feed his significant other fish ceaselessly.

She starred in a comedy-drama romance film, One via Two, performed the function of Radhika Rupani in 2014. Bold musician Amit and whimsical dancer Samara get a greater glimpse at what lifestyles has in reserve for them. She gave the impression in a sports activities film 22 Yards as Rica Sahay in 2019. A dramatic depiction of a triumphant story of a fallen cricket officer and a tender cricket participant. In 2019, she acted in a mystery television sequence Mayanagari – Town of Desires as Shireen Ali in 8 episodes. Lately, she did an motion crime-drama film Elegance of ’83 as Sudha Singh in 2020.

She has gave the impression in more than a few motion pictures and televisions sequence like Aatma in 2013, Tera Mera Tedha Medha as Kamini Gupta in 2015, Crd as Veena in 2016, and Good enough Tata Bye Bye in 2017. She produced a documentary movie In Their Footwear in 2015.

Schooling Main points and Extra

College No longer Recognized Faculty Delhi College Tutorial Qualification Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communique Debut Tv : Jo Kahunga Sach Kahunga (2005) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Determine Size 35-28-35 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Studying, Being attentive to Song and Travelling

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies • Tyagi accused Subhash Kapoor of molestation, uploads alleged evidence on YouTube the place she is noticed confronting Kapoor and slapping him over the incident. Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Geetika Tyagi

Geetika Tyagi used to be born and taken up in New Delhi, India.

She belongs to a journalist circle of relatives. Geetika additionally sought after to transform a journalist however quickly realised that this isn’t her cup of tea.

She is an associate of the Delhi Sahitya Kala Parishad.

Geetika portrayed the nature of Shireen Ali in two seasons of Disney+ Hotstar internet sequence Town Of Desires.

She made the headlines as she slapped the well known director of Bollywood, Subhash Kapoor.

She is reasonably energetic on social media.

When you’ve got extra information about Geetika Tyagi. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside a hour.

Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable