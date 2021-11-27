GeForce Now includes 4 new games in its catalog, and puts its Nvidia Shield TV on sale for a limited time

The company takes advantage of Black Friday to offer a discount on its streaming player.

GeForce Now continues to be updated to serve more than 12 million subscribed users to this streaming game, and after exceeding the barrier of 1,000 games in its catalog, it reinforces this offer a little more with 4 new titles with which to take advantage of your proposal even more.

GeForce Now se actualiza con Ghostrunner, theHunter: Call of the Wild, Legion TD 2 y Fate SeekerThis batch of installments stands out for the incorporation of games like Ghostrunner, a frenetic adventure of action and parkour It will make any gamer’s heart race. Beyond this, GeForce Now also reserves space for different proposals such as theHunter: Call of the Wild, which proposes us go hunting to get the most impressive pieces, Legion TD 2, which presents an addictive online PvP within the genre of tower defense, O Fate Seeker, an RPG in which we are destined to change the world.

But GeForce Now keeps even more news for its community, because it takes advantage of the Black Friday sales to give us a discount of € 25 on its Nvidia Shield TV, which leaves a final price of 124,99€ until the day November 29th. So, if you are interested in this streaming player that offers benefits such as compatibility with the basic subscription of GeForce Now and RTX 2080, and the possibility of enjoy content in 4K HDR, do not hesitate to look for this offer in the official Nvidia store.

GeForce Now has captured the interest of a large part of the community, as its service has not only improved quality, reaching next-gen graphics, but also allows you to play Steam titles. And, although in recent weeks it has set off alarms on the network for an alleged leak of deliveries that would reach PC, Nvidia has gone out to clarify the situation and has denied all rumors.