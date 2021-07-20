Gehana Vasisth Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Collection, Photographs

Gehana Vasisth is an Indian actress, television presenter, and model identified for her works inside the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil film business. She has crowned Pass over Asia Bikini in a internet based totally contest. She made her showing debut with the Bollywood movie titled “Filmy Duniya.” She moreover gave the impression in a number of web collection like ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat, ZEE5’s Nerd, ULLU’s Title Middle, Mann Marzi, and additional.
Early Lifestyles and Career
Gehana Vasisth used to be born on 16 June 1993 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India. Gehana Vasisth family is now dwelling in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Her father name is Ravindra Tiwari, an coaching officer and her mother’s name is Sita Tiwari. She has a sister named Namrata and two brothers named Vedant and Sankalp Tiwari.
She finished her graduation in B. Tech (Robotics) at All Saints College, Bhopal. After her graduation, she used to be first approached through a TV person named Shahryar Khan, then she bought her first modeling business for the Monte Carlo type. Later she starred in a number of ads as a lead model. She moreover worked for some international producers like Philips Area, Chevrolet Cruze car, Dreamstone jewelry, and additional.
Gehana Vasisth started her career as a television anchor in Sahara One Television Channel and he or she acted inside the serial “Behenein,” which used to be telecasted on Famous person Plus. After winning the Pass over Asia Bikini contest in 2012, she were given right here underneath the limelight. Then she acted in various Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood movies as successfully.
Gehana used to be arrested on bills of taking photos an age-restricted video like web collection and uploading it on a internet websites and apps.
Gehana Vasisth Biography
|Identify
|Gehana Vasisth
|Precise Identify
|Gehana Vasisth
|Nickname
|Gehana
|Occupation
|Actress , director , manufacturer and a tool program engineer
|Date of Supply
|16 June 1993
|Age
|25 (As of October 2018)
|Zodiac sign
|However to be Up-to-the-minute
|Father Identify
|Ravindra Tiwari
|Mother Identify
|Sita Tiwari
|Siblings
|Vedant Tiwari, Sankalp Tiwari, Namrata Tiwari
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|B. Tech (Robotics)
|Faculty
|However to be up-to-the-minute
|College
|All Saints College, Bhopal
|Leisure pursuits
|Playing Guitar, Making a song, Staring at movies
|Place of birth
|Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|No
|Husband Identify
|NA
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Children
|None
|Provide City
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Movies List
|Filmy Duniya
|Hindi
|Lead
|Introduced
|Indian Under no circumstances Another time Nirbhaya
|Hindi
|explicit glance
|Filming
|Operation Duryodhana
|Telugu
|lead
|Introduced
|Peigal Jaakkirathai
|Tamil
|Products Music
|Introduced
|Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai
|Hindi
|Introduced
|Luckhnowi Ishq
|Hindi
|Introduced
|Operation Duryodhana 2
|Telugu
|Products observe
|introduced
|Anakunnadi Okkathi Ayyindi Okkathi
|Telugu
|Lead
|introduced
|Namasthe
|Telugu
|Lead
|introduced
|33 Prema Kathalu
|Telugu
|Products Music
|Introduced
|Aidu 5
|Telugu
|Lead
|introduced
|Preminchu Pilladu
|Telugu
|Products observe
|Post Production
|Btech Love tale
|Telugu
|Lead
|introduced
|Lakhnavi Ishq
|Hindi
|Explicit Music
|introduced
|Savitha Barbie
|Hindi
|Basic Lead
|Filming
|Nirbhaya
Not to be puzzled with Anatomy of Violence.
|Hindi
|Products observe
|post-production
|Amore
|Spanish
|Lead
|Filming
|Unmaad
|Hindi
|Products observe
|introduced
Internet Collection List
Right here’s a complete web collection list of actress Gehana Vasisth,
- Title Middle Internet Collection – ULLU
- Gandi Baat – Alt Balaji
- Nerd (TV collection) – ZEE5
- Me too (Indian TV collection) – ULLU App
- Replicate The Sour Fact – Amazon High Video
- Andheri Westmon – Kindibox
- Bhabhi ji Ghar Par hai’on – PrimeFlix
- Mirrored image of Lifestyles – Replicate on Don Cinema
- Kamini Returns – Balloons App
- Mann Marzi (Riti Riwaj) – ULLU
