Gehana Vasisth Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Collection, Photographs

Gehana Vasisth is an Indian actress, television presenter, and model identified for her works inside the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil film business. She has crowned Pass over Asia Bikini in a internet based totally contest. She made her showing debut with the Bollywood movie titled “Filmy Duniya.” She moreover gave the impression in a number of web collection like ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat, ZEE5’s Nerd, ULLU’s Title Middle, Mann Marzi, and additional.

Early Lifestyles and Career

Gehana Vasisth used to be born on 16 June 1993 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India. Gehana Vasisth family is now dwelling in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Her father name is Ravindra Tiwari, an coaching officer and her mother’s name is Sita Tiwari. She has a sister named Namrata and two brothers named Vedant and Sankalp Tiwari.

She finished her graduation in B. Tech (Robotics) at All Saints College, Bhopal. After her graduation, she used to be first approached through a TV person named Shahryar Khan, then she bought her first modeling business for the Monte Carlo type. Later she starred in a number of ads as a lead model. She moreover worked for some international producers like Philips Area, Chevrolet Cruze car, Dreamstone jewelry, and additional.

Gehana Vasisth started her career as a television anchor in Sahara One Television Channel and he or she acted inside the serial “Behenein,” which used to be telecasted on Famous person Plus. After winning the Pass over Asia Bikini contest in 2012, she were given right here underneath the limelight. Then she acted in various Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood movies as successfully.

Gehana used to be arrested on bills of taking photos an age-restricted video like web collection and uploading it on a internet websites and apps.

Gehana Vasisth Biography

Identify Gehana Vasisth Precise Identify Gehana Vasisth Nickname Gehana Occupation Actress , director , manufacturer and a tool program engineer Date of Supply 16 June 1993 Age 25 (As of October 2018) Zodiac sign However to be Up-to-the-minute Father Identify Ravindra Tiwari Mother Identify Sita Tiwari Siblings Vedant Tiwari, Sankalp Tiwari, Namrata Tiwari Religion Hindu Educational Qualification B. Tech (Robotics) Faculty However to be up-to-the-minute College All Saints College, Bhopal Leisure pursuits Playing Guitar, Making a song, Staring at movies Place of birth Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India Nationality Indian Married No Husband Identify NA Affairs/Boyfriends NA Children None Provide City Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Movies List

Filmy Duniya Hindi Lead Introduced Indian Under no circumstances Another time Nirbhaya Hindi explicit glance Filming Operation Duryodhana Telugu lead Introduced Peigal Jaakkirathai Tamil Products Music Introduced Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai Hindi Introduced Luckhnowi Ishq Hindi Introduced Operation Duryodhana 2 Telugu Products observe introduced Anakunnadi Okkathi Ayyindi Okkathi Telugu Lead introduced Namasthe Telugu Lead introduced 33 Prema Kathalu Telugu Products Music Introduced Aidu 5 Telugu Lead introduced Preminchu Pilladu Telugu Products observe Post Production Btech Love tale Telugu Lead introduced Lakhnavi Ishq Hindi Explicit Music introduced Savitha Barbie Hindi Basic Lead Filming Nirbhaya Not to be puzzled with Anatomy of Violence. Hindi Products observe post-production Amore Spanish Lead Filming Unmaad Hindi Products observe introduced

Internet Collection List

Right here’s a complete web collection list of actress Gehana Vasisth,

Title Middle Internet Collection – ULLU

Gandi Baat – Alt Balaji

Nerd (TV collection) – ZEE5

Me too (Indian TV collection) – ULLU App

Replicate The Sour Fact – Amazon High Video

Andheri Westmon – Kindibox

Bhabhi ji Ghar Par hai’on – PrimeFlix

Mirrored image of Lifestyles – Replicate on Don Cinema

Kamini Returns – Balloons App

Mann Marzi (Riti Riwaj) – ULLU

