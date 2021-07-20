Gehana Vasisth Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Collection, Photographs

Gehana Vasisth is an Indian actress, television presenter, and model identified for her works inside the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil film business. She has crowned Pass over Asia Bikini in a internet based totally contest. She made her showing debut with the Bollywood movie titled “Filmy Duniya.” She moreover gave the impression in a number of web collection like ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat, ZEE5’s Nerd, ULLU’s Title Middle, Mann Marzi, and additional.

Early Lifestyles and Career

Gehana Vasisth used to be born on 16 June 1993 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India. Gehana Vasisth family is now dwelling in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Her father name is Ravindra Tiwari, an coaching officer and her mother’s name is Sita Tiwari. She has a sister named Namrata and two brothers named Vedant and Sankalp Tiwari.

She finished her graduation in B. Tech (Robotics) at All Saints College, Bhopal. After her graduation, she used to be first approached through a TV person named Shahryar Khan, then she bought her first modeling business for the Monte Carlo type. Later she starred in a number of ads as a lead model. She moreover worked for some international producers like Philips Area, Chevrolet Cruze car, Dreamstone jewelry, and additional.

Gehana Vasisth started her career as a television anchor in Sahara One Television Channel and he or she acted inside the serial “Behenein,” which used to be telecasted on Famous person Plus. After winning the Pass over Asia Bikini contest in 2012, she were given right here underneath the limelight. Then she acted in various Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood movies as successfully.

Gehana used to be arrested on bills of taking photos an age-restricted video like web collection and uploading it on a internet websites and apps.

Gehana Vasisth Biography

Identify Gehana Vasisth
Precise Identify Gehana Vasisth
Nickname Gehana
Occupation Actress , director , manufacturer and a tool program engineer
Date of Supply 16 June 1993
Age 25 (As of October 2018)
Zodiac sign However to be Up-to-the-minute
Father Identify Ravindra Tiwari
Mother Identify Sita Tiwari
Siblings Vedant Tiwari, Sankalp Tiwari, Namrata Tiwari
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification B. Tech (Robotics)
Faculty However to be up-to-the-minute
College All Saints College, Bhopal
Leisure pursuits Playing Guitar, Making a song, Staring at movies
Place of birth Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India
Nationality Indian
Married No
Husband Identify NA
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Children None
Provide City Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Movies List
Filmy Duniya Hindi Lead Introduced
Indian Under no circumstances Another time Nirbhaya Hindi explicit glance Filming
Operation Duryodhana Telugu lead Introduced
Peigal Jaakkirathai Tamil Products Music Introduced
Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai Hindi Introduced
Luckhnowi Ishq Hindi Introduced
Operation Duryodhana 2 Telugu Products observe introduced
Anakunnadi Okkathi Ayyindi Okkathi Telugu Lead introduced
Namasthe Telugu Lead introduced
33 Prema Kathalu Telugu Products Music Introduced
Aidu 5 Telugu Lead introduced
Preminchu Pilladu Telugu Products observe Post Production
Btech Love tale Telugu Lead introduced
Lakhnavi Ishq Hindi Explicit Music introduced
Savitha Barbie Hindi Basic Lead Filming
Nirbhaya

Not to be puzzled with Anatomy of Violence.

 Hindi Products observe post-production
Amore Spanish Lead Filming
Unmaad Hindi Products observe introduced

Internet Collection List

Right here’s a complete web collection list of actress Gehana Vasisth,

  • Title Middle Internet Collection – ULLU
  • Gandi Baat – Alt Balaji
  • Nerd (TV collection) – ZEE5
  • Me too (Indian TV collection) – ULLU App
  • Replicate The Sour Fact – Amazon High Video
  • Andheri Westmon – Kindibox
  • Bhabhi ji Ghar Par hai’on – PrimeFlix
  • Mirrored image of Lifestyles – Replicate on Don Cinema
  • Kamini Returns – Balloons App
  • Mann Marzi (Riti Riwaj) – ULLU

Gehana Vasisth Images

Take a look at the latest photographs of actress Gehana Vasisth,

