Gehlot denied – useless, so the pilot’s answer – trying to tarnish my image

Jaipur / New Delhi: After targeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the rebellious Sachin Pilot has replied that he is trying to tarnish my image. Sachin Pilot said, "I am sad, but not surprising that in the end such baseless, vexatious allegations are being leveled against me."

Sachin Pilot said, this has been done to completely defame me and address the legitimate concerns raised as a member of Congress and MLA against the party leadership of Rajasthan. The purpose of this effort is to discredit me and attack my credibility. To avoid addressing the main issue, a Narrative is being formed and diverted towards the other direction.

Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh alleges that Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to vote in the Rajya Sabha. On this, Sachin Pilot said this to ANI.

I’m saddened but not surprised to be at receiving end of such baseless, vexatious allegations being levelled against me: Sachin Pilot (in file pic) to ANI on Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh’s allegation that Pilot offered him Rs 35 crores to cross vote in Rajya Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/3pMA1Rqeoe – ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Pilot said, I will take appropriate, strictest legal action against the MLA who made the allegations. I am sure that more such serious charges will be leveled against me for creating aspirations on my image, but I am unaffected and will stand firm in my faith and belief.

Let us tell you that while attacking the pilot, CM Gehlot said, “We knew that he (Sachin Pilot) is worthless, is not doing anything, he is not doing anything and is fighting empty people. I have not come here to sell brinjal, I have not come here to sell any vegetables. I have come to become the Chief Minister ”.

#WATCH Hum jaante the ki wo (Sachin Pilot) nikkamma hai, nakaara hai, kuch kaam nahi kar raha hai, khaali logon ko ladvaa raha hai… Main yahan baingan bechne nahi aaya hoon, main sabzi bechne nahi aaya hoon. Main CM ban’ne aaya hoon: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/VKicK8IRJP – ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Gehlot said, “Rajasthan is the only state in India where there has never been a demand to replace the state Congress president in seven years. We knew that it is ‘Nikkama’, it is ‘negated’, nothing is working … it is fighting empty people. “

CM said, “Yet our culture is such in Rajasthan, we did not want Delhi to feel that the people of Rajasthan are fighting. Honored him. I have taught people in Rajasthan how state Congress is respected. Post matters not age. “

The Chief Minister said, “Honors are given.” All done… that person should be ready to stab in the back of Congress? ”

Let us know that on the charge of being involved in the conspiracy to topple Ashok Gehlot government, the Congress has removed Pilot from the post of Congress State President and Deputy Chief Minister.