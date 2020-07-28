Gehlot government wants to call assembly session since 31, revised proposal sent to governor

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government sent a revised proposal to call Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday to summon the assembly session from July 31. After deliberating on the revised proposal in the Gehlot cabinet meeting, it has been sent to Raj Bhavan. Also Read – Rajasthan Crisis: Ashok Gehlot cabinet meeting, BSP chief framed screw

Official sources said, "The revised letter has been sent to the Raj Bhavan today after approval from the cabinet." According to sources, the government has not even mentioned in its revised proposal whether it wants to get a confidence vote in the assembly session. However, it is proposed to summon the session from 31 July.

The state government has sent this proposal to the Governor for the third time. Two times before this, Raj Bhavan has returned the proposal to the government with some points. Earlier, the Rajasthan cabinet meeting was held here on Tuesday, in which the points raised by the Governor on the revised proposal to call the assembly session were discussed.

Rajasthan Government sends proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking to convene assembly session from 31st July. The proposal includes the Government’s reply on the 3 conditions to be met to convene the session: Sources – ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

After the meeting, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariwas said that the government wants the session from July 31. In response to a question, he said, ‘We want the session from 31 July. What was proposed earlier is our right, legal right. We are sending the same back. ‘

He said, ‘We have sent the same back, now if you come to dictatorship, if you decide that we will not accept what is enshrined in the constitution, then what will the country do?’

Khachariwas said, ‘We sincerely hope that the Governor will accept this proposal of the Cabinet of the Gehlot Government of Rajasthan, respecting the constitution of the country.’

Regarding the points raised by the Governor, Khachariwas said, “Although the law does not give him the right to question, he has given a very good answer to his points while respecting them. Now the Governor has to decide that he should understand the spirit of Rajasthan and every Rajasthani. ‘

The minister said, ‘We do not want a confrontation with the governor. There is no displeasure with our governor. Neither do we have any competition. The Governor is the head of our family.

He said, ‘Governor, according to the constitution, allow the assembly session to be convened. This is our right. We do not want any confrontation. We want the Government of Rajasthan to be sure, move forward and do the work of the people. ‘

With this, Khachariwas said, “If the Governor does not approve the proposal even this time, then it means that there is no constitution in the country.” The appointed Governor of the Government of India is doing politics by keeping the Constitution on hold.

On the suggestion of 21 days notice given by the Governor to call the session, Khachariwas said, “The Governor has not given any date. He did not give a date that after 21 days you can do the session. They declare the date. They should give the date 21 days of talk are happening here… Do not rotate here, this game is going on – to become football, to avoid it. If they do not agree with our date, then give their date. If they send a date after 21 days, their poll will be revealed.

Khachariwas said that the central government and BJP are insulting Rajasthan and every Rajasthani and she wants to pressure the governor. He said that BJP is working as a slave of Congress rebels. Khachariwas said that no MLA supporting Gehlot is going to break.