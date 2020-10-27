Gene Simmons Lists His Los Angeles House

After practically 4 a long time of excessive luxurious bunking in L.A.’s swank Benedict Canyon — along with his mannequin spouse Sharon Tweed, in fact — tongue-waggling Kiss bassist Gene Simmons is seeking to rock out of his custom-built mansion, which has been set out on the market with an attention-grabbing $22 million pricetag. As was first reported by the Wall Avenue Journal, the couple are leaving California behind, having relocated to a 24-acre unfold close to Washington State’s majestic Mount Rainier.

Simmons and Tweed started house-shopping collectively shortly after they met at a celebration on the Playboy Mansion in 1983. On the time of their introduction, Tweed was nonetheless courting Hugh Hefner, however the long-lasting couple hit it off immediately. They purchased the land in 1984 for simply $1.35 million, subsequently spending about 5 years and as a lot as $12 million reworking the property into the rock star-approved extravaganza that it’s immediately. Followers of the enduring rocker will acknowledge the home because the setting for the provocatively named A&E channel actuality TV present “Gene Simmons Household Jewels” that ran from 2006 to 2012.

Positioned on a 1.84-acre lot excessive up within the mansion-packed mountains above Beverly Hills, the large residence is completely invisible from the road and sequestered behind an imposing brick wall and picket gate. A protracted, winding driveway swoops as much as an enormous motor court docket and the property’s a number of garages. Advertising and marketing supplies point out there’s off-street parking for practically three-dozen automobiles. Lined in a easy tan stucco atop of base of rough-cut stone partitions, the showy three-story manse measures in at about 16,000 sq. toes with seven bedrooms and 7 full and two half bogs.

Inside the house’s glassy entrance French door, visitors might be instantly dazzled by the dramatic rotunda-like grand lobby that options buttercup-yellow damask wall coverings, an inlaid compass within the wooden ground and a gracefully curved staircase that leads as much as the second ground. The downright cavernous formal lounge has towering 30-foot tall ceilings and a hovering window that stretches from the ground to ceiling. A hearth anchors one finish of the voluminous room that’s missed by a second-floor gallery. Entered by way of a collection of arched doorways, the eating room seats eight at a spherical desk beneath a glitzy crystal chandelier and spills out to the gardens by way of French doorways festooned with opulent material. And, for the vino which may accompany any meals, the home additionally has a wine cellar.

The connoisseur kitchen is spacious and delightfully cheery with pale-yellow partitions, white cupboards and tan-colored granite counter tops. A bi-level bar divides the kitchen from a plushly appointed household room that sports activities a show-stopping coffered ceiling, a easy stone fire and a trio of full-height arched French doorways that result in a grassy courtyard backyard. Elsewhere, the house features a posh library and a billiards/video games room.

The property’s seven bedrooms are scattered all through the mansion. Two of the bedrooms characteristic vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and big home windows that permit in loads of pure mild. A number of bedrooms even have wrought iron accented terraces that look out over the grounds.

Decoratively talking, the residence is surprisingly tame for a larger-than-life rock star like Simmons, nevertheless it does have three total rooms dedicated to Kiss memorabilia — the whole lot from Kiss-brand “condoms to caskets”, with one of many rooms, surprisingly sufficient, devoted to Whats up Kitty and Kiss crossover merch. Sorry old-school Kiss followers, the memorabilia will not be included with the sale of the house.

Outdoors, the park-like grounds of the stately property have been meticulously landscaped and thoroughly maintained with mature timber that have been introduced in by way of a flatbed truck. A kidney-shaped swimming pool set right into a sun-dappled clearing is replete with a 60-foot-long waterslide, and there’s a lighted tennis court docket discreetly nestled amongst timber close to the entry gates.

A number of the surrounding estates are owned by Hollywood denizens like Kate Upton, Vin Diesel and John Mayer, who purchased his place a pair years in the past for $13.4 million from from Adam Levine, and the nabe’s latest A-Record residents are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden who’ve lately ponied up $14.7 million for a stylishly redone property close by.

The itemizing is held by Joshua Altman and Matthew Altman of The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman. Earlier this 12 months, Simmons additionally put a a lot smaller residence in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon space in the marketplace for $2.2 million. Previously occupied by his grownup kids, Sophie Tweed-Simmons and Nick Simmons — who’ve upgraded to a bigger residence elsewhere within the hills — that place has since been re-priced at $1.9 million.