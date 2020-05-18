General Atlantic Puts $870 Million in Indian Media Firm – Variety

U.S. funding group General Atlantic is to spend $870 million shopping for a stake in increasing Indian media powerhouse Jio Platforms.

The 2 firms introduced their deal inside a month of Fb rising as a strategic investor in the agency with a 9.9% stake that price it $5.7 billion. That transfer was adopted by stake purchases introduced by two monetary traders, Silver Lake which paid $750 million and Vista which paid $1.71 billion for a 2.3% stake. In complete Jio Platforms has raised $10..1 billion.

Reliance stated that the General Atlantic deal implies an fairness worth of $74 billion for Jio and an enterprise valuation of $77.6 billion. General Atlantic will personal 1.34% of the agency.

In its early iteration, Jio provided low price, nationwide mobile broadband providers that shortly shook up the telephones, web and pay-TV markets. In three and a half years from launch, it now claims 388 million subscribers.

In a company presentation issued over the weekend, Reliance stated that information consumption in India has grown 40-fold for the reason that launch of Jio. India’s share of world information site visitors has gone from 1% to 17% in the identical time.

Beneath Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries has constructed its personal streaming-era media empire. This has included buying stakes in TV teams, and the event of its personal content material manufacturing studios. Jio Platforms now has an array of media operations together with music streaming service JioSaavn, broadband, on-demand dwell tv service JioTV, and funds service JioPay. It additionally has a 5% stake in Eros Worldwide.

The trio of share gross sales assist Reliance industries cut back the debt burden that it amassed throughout its current expansionary section. The corporate stated that it goals to remove greater than $21 billion of debt by the yr finish. It introduced a $7 billion rights difficulty share sale earlier this month.

General Atlantic has beforehand invested in different tech companies together with: Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Monetary, ByteDance, Fb, Slack, Snapchat and Uber.