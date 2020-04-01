‘General Hospital’ Shifts to Four Days a Week Amid Coronavirus Shuffle

Iconic daytime medical drama “Common Hospital” is being compelled to change up its schedule, becoming a member of a rising checklist of reveals which have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC has introduced that the present will now air 4 episodes per week, Monday by Thursday, as an alternative of its normal 5. Beginning this Friday April 3, the community will air “Flashback Friday” editions, or reruns, of “Common Hospital” within the place of authentic episodes.

Every “Flashback” episode will characteristic an introduction from a “Common Hospital” star. This week’s episode, the 56th anniversary particular which aired in April 2019 and featured a tribute to the hospital’s previous, current and future, will likely be launched by Laura Wright.

“Common hospital” premiered on ABC virtually precisely 57 years in the past. The anniversary on April 1 will proceed its run as each the longest-running American cleaning soap at present in manufacturing, and the longest-running scripted TV drama at present in manufacturing.

The sequence has received the Emmy for Excellent Daytime Drama a document 13 instances.

Different ABC properties which have had to regulate due to the pandemic embody Tamron Corridor’s daytime present, which returned earlier this week with COVID-19-focused information bits recorded by Corridor in her residence. In the meantime “Gray’s Anatomy” was compelled to lower quick its season by a number of episodes, with the season 16 finale introduced up to April 9.

Manufacturing on “American Idol” has been suspended, as with just about each single different present within the business, which means that ABC to fill time with pre-recorded “Idol” tapings and two episodes of “American Idol: This Is Me” which take a deeper look into the contestants’ lives.