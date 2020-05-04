General knowledge questions and answers by category for your home pub quiz

There was a time when pub quizzes often passed off in pubs – however proper now, that’s not an choice.

TV

Questions

Which woman group carried out throughout the opening minutes of Channel 5’s launch in 1997 within the UK? In what 12 months did Coronation Road first air on ITV? What number of episodes of Sport of Thrones are there? What’s the highest-rated TV sequence on the IMDB High 250 TV sequence listing? Which British TV present recorded the biggest viewers for a single episode with over 30 million viewers? The place is Strictly Come Dancing filmed? In what 12 months did long-running kids’s programme Blue Peter first broadcast within the UK? Who performed Rodney Trotter in Solely Fools and Horses? Which actor portrayed Inspector Morse? Title the creators of Stranger Issues

Answers

The Spice Ladies 1960 73 Breaking Unhealthy Eastenders (on Christmas Day 1986) Elstree Studios 1958 Nicholas Lyndhurst John Thaw The Duffer Brothers

Movie

Questions

What’s the highest-grossing field workplace movie of all time? Russell Crowe turned down the position of which character in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy? What number of movies have Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio starred in collectively? Title the movie which boasts the well-known line: “You possibly can’t deal with the reality!” What’s the first phrase spoken in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again? Who has gained essentially the most Oscars for performing within the historical past of the Academy Awards? Which 1995 submarine drama featured uncredited extra dialogue courtesy of Quentin Tarantino? Who performed the lead position within the 2001 movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider? Who was the director of 1996 motion thriller The Rock? What’s the identify of Tom Hanks’ directorial debut which charts the rise and fall of a one-hit-wonder band within the 1960s?

Answers

Avengers: Endgame Aragorn Two (Titanic, Revolutionary Highway) A Few Good Males Echo Katherine Hepburn – 4, Morning Glory (1933) Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) The Lion in Winter (1968) On Golden Pond (1981) Crimson Tide Angelina Jolie Michael Bay That Factor You Do

Sport

Questions

Which metropolis will host the 2028 Olympic Video games? What number of objectives did England rating (excluding penalty shoot-outs) on the Mens’ 2018 FIFA World Cup? Ben Stokes impressed England’s 2019 Cricket World Cup remaining victory over New Zealand – who scored the second-highest variety of runs within the match for England? What number of totally different groups have gained the Premier League because the begin of the inaugural season in 1992/93? In tennis, who has gained extra Girls’s Singles Grand Slam titles – Martina Navratilova or Serena Williams? What rating did cricketing legend Don Bradman common as a batsman throughout his profession? At which venue is the British Grand Prix held? What number of horses are on every crew in a polo match? The place is the US Masters golf match held? Which European metropolis hosted the 1936 Summer season Olympics?

Answers

Los Angeles 12 Jos Buttler Six (Man Utd, Man Metropolis, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester, Blackburn) Serena Williams 99.94 Silverstone 4 Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership Berlin

Music

Questions

Noel and Liam Gallagher from Oasis have an older brother, what’s his identify? Title the tune and the artist for the next lyric: “Possibly I’m silly, perhaps I’m blind, pondering I can see by means of this and see what’s behind” Matt Goss, Luke Goss and Craig Logan made up which band? In what 12 months did The Beatles cut up up? What nationality is pop celebrity Justin Bieber? Full this Spice Ladies lyric: “If you happen to wanna be my [BLANK], you gotta get with my buddies” God Solely Is aware of was a 1966 hit for which American band? Gary and Martin Kemp had been in what band? In what decade was pop icon Madonna born? Which two nation singers famously sang collectively on 1983 tune Islands within the Stream?

Answers

Paul Gallagher Human by Rag’n’Bone Man Bros 1970 Canadian Lover (from the tune Wannabe) The Seaside Boys Spandau Ballet 150s (1958) Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

Meals and Drink

Questions

Title the most well liked chilli pepper on this planet. Which delicate drink is often related to Scotland? In response to McDonalds’ official web site, what number of energy does a daily Huge Mac comprise? (Settle for to the closest 10) What are the 2 fundamental components of a Darkish and Stormy cocktail? Title the 2019 winner of the Nice British Bake Off. Gouda is a well-liked cheese originating from which nation? A screwdriver cocktail is orange juice, ice and which spirit? Which southern Italian metropolis is often credited because the birthplace of the pizza? What quantity is present in reference to their varieties on Heinz merchandise? Pret a Manger is a well-liked sandwich chain within the UK, however what does the French identify imply in English?

Answers

Carolina Reaper Irn-Bru 508 Darkish rum, Ginger Beer David (Atherton) The Netherlands Vodka Naples 57 Able to eat

Geography

Questions

What’s the largest landlocked nation on this planet by dimension? Which US state was Donald Trump born in? If you happen to accomplished the Three Peaks problem, which three UK mountains would you have got climbed? Which UK metropolis is located additional west – Bristol or Edinburgh? What number of international locations are there within the area of Europe? (Recognised by the United Nations) What’s the capital of Finland? What’s the foreign money of Vietnam? What language is spoken in Brazil? What do the French name the English Channel? What number of everlasting members are there on the NATO safety council?

Answers

Kazakhstan New York Ben Nevis, Snowdon, Scafell Pike Edinburgh 44 Helsinki Vietnamese dong Portuguese la Manche 5: China, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom, United States

Straightforward quiz questions

Questions

What’s the capital of Germany? What temperature centigrade does water boil at? What firm can be the identify of one of many longest rivers on this planet? What within the animal kingdom is a doe? What’s the tallest mountain on this planet? What number of centimetres in a metre What language is spoken in Norway? What’s the busiest airport in Britain known as? Who’s subsequent in line to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II What quantity is a baker’s dozen?

Answers

Berlin 100 levels centigrade Amazon A feminine deer Mount Everest 100 Norwegian London Heathrow Prince Charles 13

Comedy

Questions

The six fundamental stars of Pals appeared in all 236 episodes. Who’s the following most common character to look within the present? Wherein 12 months did the unique UK model of The Workplace air? What was legendary comedy actor Oliver Hardy’s actual first identify at beginning? What’s Sheldon Cooper’s one-word catchphrase in The Huge Bang Concept? Title the 5 components demanded by one in all Basil Fawlty’s friends to make the notorious Waldorf Salad. Full the identify of the basic British sitcom: Steptoe and [blank] Who performed the Prime Minister, Jim Hacker, in Sure, Prime Minister? What was the identify of Ronnie Barker’s character in Open All Hours? Who performs comedy character Alan Partridge? Title the characters performed by David Mitchell and Robert Webb in Peep Present

Answers

Gunther (151 episodes) 2001 Norvell Bazinga Celery, apple, walnuts, grapes, mayonnaise Son Paul Eddington Albert Arkwright, often identified simply as Arkwright Steve Coogan Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usborne

Laborious quiz questions

Questions

Gordon Sumner is the actual identify of what well-known British musician? What’s the capital of Barbados? Glossectomy is the removing of all of or a part of which physique half? What was the primary single to be launched by the band Oasis? Geoff Hurst famously scored a hatrick in England’s 4-2 win over West Germany within the 1966 World Cup remaining. Who scored the opposite aim for England?

Answers

Sting Bridgetown The tongue Supersonic Martin Peters

Household quiz (Younger kids)

Questions

What number of sides does a hexagon have? What color are most buses in London? What’s the identify of the speaking snowman in Disney’s Frozen? What do the wheel’s on the bus do within the tune? What’s taller, an elephant or a giraffe?

Answers

Six Purple Olaf Go spherical and spherical A giraffe (they’re the tallest animal and can develop as much as practically six metres tall!)

Literature

Questions

What was the working title of Margaret Mitchell’s basic 1936 novel Gone With the Wind? Which Stephen King novel takes place largely within the fictional Overlook Lodge? What do Lord of the Rings writer J.R.R. Tolkien’s initials stand for? What’s the best-selling novel of all time? Who authored The Starvation Video games ebook sequence?

Answers

Ba! Ba! Black Sheep The Shining John Ronald Reuel Don Quixote Suzanne Collins

Science

Questions

Which planet is nearest the solar? What a part of a plant conducts photosynthesis? What number of parts are within the periodic desk? The place is the smallest bone within the human physique situated? What number of hearts does an octopus have?

Answers

Mercury Leaf 118 Ear 3

Know-how

Questions

With over 222 million items bought, what’s Apple’s highest-selling iPhone mannequin? Wherein 12 months was the Microsoft XP working system launched? Elon Musk is the CEO of which international model. What does GIF stand for? Wherein 12 months was the Nintendo 64 launched in Europe?

Answers

iPhone 6/6 Plus 2001 Tesla Graphics Interchange Format 1997

2000s music

Questions

Which singer had 2007’s best-selling album, Again to Black? Duo Gnarles Barkley had an enormous hit in 2006 with Loopy, however what’s the identify of the singer? Ladies Aloud launched their first single in 2002, Sound of the Underground. Title all of the members. Which American rapper launched The School Dropout in 2004? Wherein 12 months did Taylor Swift launch her debut single, Love Story?

Answers

Amy Winehouse CeeLo Inexperienced Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh Kanye West 2008

90s music

Questions

How many individuals attended the Knebworth Oasis concert events over a weekend in 1996? Who’s the lead singer of Pulp? Title Britney Spears first album launched in 1999 Who’s the previous drummer of Nirvana who fronts the Foo Fighters? Who had successful with MMMBop in April 1997?

Answers

250,000 Jarvis Cocker … Child One Extra Time Dave Grohl Hanson

80s music

Questions

Eye of the Tiger is from the soundtrack of which 80s movie? Which Frankie Goes to Hollywood tune was banned by the BBC? A 1987 primary hit by The Agency parodied which sci-fi present? Which 1980s band was the Rev Richard Cole part of? Which former Beatle had a primary hit with Stevie Surprise in 1982?

Answers

Rocky III Loosen up Star Trek The Communards Paul McCartney

70s music

Questions

Who was the lead singer of T Rex? Which kids’s characters well-known for residing on Wimbledon Widespread launched a number of novelty singles within the 70s What’s the first line of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody? John Denver’s Take Me Home Nation Roads is about which US state? True or false: Lynyrd Skynyrd acquired their identify from a strict college P.E. trainer?

Answers

Marc Bolam The Wombles Is that this the actual life? Is that this simply fantasy? West Virginia True

60s music

Questions

Davy Jones was a singer for which TV band? Dustin Hoffman movie The Graduate featured a soundtrack from which folk-rock duo? What was the identify of Cliff Richard’s backing group throughout the 60s? What number of UK quantity ones did Elvis Presley have within the 60s? Which American singer-songwriter sang of falling right into a Ring Of Hearth?

Answers

The Monkees Simon and Garfunkel The Shadows 11 Johnny Money

Soaps

Questions

Wherein fictional city is Coronation Road set in? Who shot Phil Mitchell in an iconic 2001 Eastenders storyline? Which iconic cleaning soap character misplaced his first spouse to electrocution by hair dryer? Which 12 months did the primary episode of Emmerdale Farm air? What’s the identify of Scott Drinkwell’s drag queen alter-ego in Hollyoaks?

Answers

Weatherfield Lisa Shaw Ken Barlow 1972 Anita Tinkle

Netflix

Questions

Title the actress who performs the position of Eleven in Stranger Issues. Making A Assassin (season 1) was launched on Netflix wherein 12 months? Which US state was Joe Unique a.ok.a. the Tiger King’s G.W. Zoo based mostly? What number of actresses performed the a part of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown to date (season 1, 2, 3)? Which former Physician Who star performed the position of a villain in Netflix Marvel sequence Jessica Jones?

Answers

Millie Bobby Brown 2015 Oklahoma Two (Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman) David Tennant

Physician Who

Questions

What was the very first thing Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Physician stated in NuWho’s first episode, Rose? Which actor performed the Physician the longest (repeatedly, not counting later cameos) within the TV sequence? In 2006’s Doomsday, what nation is Unhealthy Wolf Bay in? How previous was Matt Smith when he was forged in Physician Who? Which different alien race are the Sea Devils associated to?

Answers

Run Tom Baker Norway 26 The Silurians

Marvel

Questions

What number of infinity stones are there? What was the primary movie to be launched within the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What does the acronym S.H.I.E.L.D. stand for? Natasha Romanova is the actual identify of which superhero? What’s the highest-grossing Marvel film with out the phrase ‘Avengers’ within the title?

Answers

Six Iron Man (2008) Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division Black Widow Black Panther

Sci Fi

Questions

What’s the highest-grossing movie within the Alien franchise that includes the phrase ‘Alien’? Which well-known actor pulled out of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith when he found that non-union actors had been getting used? In Star Trek: The Authentic Sequence, who was Captain within the pilot episode earlier than Captain Kirk? When the Physician first meets a younger Amy Pond after he crashes the TARDIS in her again backyard, what meals does he ask her for? What does the licence plate on the DeLorean say in Again To The Future?

Answers

Alien: Covenant Gary Oldman (had agreed to be the voice of General Grievous) Captain Pike Apple OUTATIME

Harry Potter

Questions

Title Ron Weasley’s mother and father. What place does Harry play on the Quidditch crew? Who’s Fluffy? What’s the longest Harry Potter movie? (Non-extended variations) What’s the impact of the Obliviate spell?

Answers

Molly and Arthur Weasley Seeker Three-headed canine Chamber of Secrets and techniques (161 minutes) Removes reminiscences

Disney

Questions

Which movie was launched in UK cinemas first – Lion King or Toy Story? Christian Bale made his voice-acting debut wherein animated Disney movie? What number of Pirates of the Caribbean movies have been launched? Pedro Pascal stars because the lead character wherein unique Disney+ sequence? In Monsters Inc. what’s Sulley’s full identify?

Answers

Lion King Pocahontas 5 The Mandalorian James P. Sullivan

James Bond

Questions

What number of actors have performed the position of James Bond? What’s the prime grossing James Bond movie up to now? Which 12 months was Daniel Craig’s first Bond movie launched? Title Christopher Lee’s villain character in The Man With The Golden Gun? Which well-known artist recorded the theme tune for Goldeneye?

Answers

9 Skyfall 2006 (On line casino Royale) Francisco Scaramanga Tina Turner

Historical past

Questions

Which 12 months did the Vietnam Warfare begin? Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch of the UK, adopted by Queen Victoria – however who’s third? Which two homes had been concerned within the Warfare of the Roses? Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived – who was Henry VIII’s final spouse? Which 12 months did the European Union first introduce the Euro as foreign money?

Answers

1955 George III York, Lancaster Catherine Parr 1999

Soccer

Questions

Title the three gamers who share a document for most Premier League purple playing cards (8). Which English Soccer League crew holds the nickname The Cobblers? Who scored the quickest aim in Premier League historical past after simply 7.69 seconds? What’s the official identify of the unique FIFA World Cup trophy used between 1930 and 1970? What number of nations had been scheduled to host video games at Euro 2020 earlier than its postponement?

Answers

Richard Dunne, Patrick Vieira, Duncan Ferguson Northampton City Shane Lengthy (for Southampton towards Watford in 2018/19) Jules Rimet 12

Cricket

Questions

Which county cricket membership does England star Jofra Archer play for? Which non-UK metropolis was Ben Stokes born in? What’s Joe Root’s ODI shirt quantity? Which England bowler earned the nickname ’The Burnley Specific’? Was Alastair Prepare dinner’s England Take a look at batting common above or under 45?

Answers

Sussex Christchurch, New Zealand 66 James “Jimmy” Anderson Above (45.35)

Tennis

Questions

The 2019 Wimbledon remaining between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was determined by a tiebreaker – what number of video games had every participant gained within the remaining set previous to the tiebreaker? Who gained the Australian Open Girls’s Singles title in 2020? What number of Grand Slam titles has Andy Murray gained? Rafael Nadal has gained all 4 majors at the very least as soon as in his profession – true or false? Who was the final American participant to win a gold medal within the Olympic Video games Males’s Singles match?

Answers

12 Sofia Kenin Three (Wimbledon x2, US Open) True Andre Agassi (1996)

Golf

Questions

Who gained the 2019 US Open? Which European golfer sunk the long-lasting profitable putt within the 2019 Solheim Cup? Wherein US state is the well-known Whistling Straits course? Who was the final winner of a males’s main not from the USA or Europe? What number of majors has Rory McIlroy gained in his profession to date?

Answers

Gary Woodland Suzann Pettersen Wisconsin Jason Day (The Masters, 2015) 4 (PGA Championship x2, US Open, The Open)

Boxing

Questions

Wherein spherical did Tyson Fury defeat Deontay Wilder of their second showdown? Carl Froch defeated which opponent at Wembley in 2014? Who did Anthony Joshua defeat in 2016 to assert the IBF Heavyweight title? Muhammed Ali was born wherein US state? Who’s the #1 pound-for-pound boxer on this planet in keeping with The Ring’s prime 10 rankings?

Answers

seventh George Groves Charles Martin Kentucky Canelo Alvarez

Movie anagrams

Questions

beanbag mints frog had enamel poetic inn assume legion finish of mining

Answers

Batman Begins The Godfather Inception The Lion King Discovering Nemo

Solely Fools and Horses

Questions

What’s the identify of the actor who performs Boycie? Who sang the Solely Fools and Horses theme tune? In what space of London do the Trotter household stay? What sort of van is Del’s well-known three-wheeler? In what 12 months did Solely Fools and Horses first air on British TV?

Answers

John Challis John Sullivan (creator of the present) Peckham Reliant 1981

Artwork

Questions

Which artist painted the Mona Lisa? Café Terrace at Night time is an 1888 oil portray by which Dutch grasp? The place is the unique Starry Night time by Vincent Van Gogh housed? Wherein century did Rembrandt stay? In what decade was celebrated artist Tracy Emin born?

Answers

Leonardo da Vinci Vincent Van Gogh Museum of Fashionable Artwork, New York 17th 1960s

Capital cities

Questions

What’s the capital of Bulgaria? What’s the capital of New Zealand? Beirut is the capital of which nation? What’s the capital of Canada? Hanoi is the capital of which nation?

Answers

Sofia Wellington Lebanon Ottawa Vietnam

True or False

Questions

Canada has the largest shoreline of any nation on this planet – True or false? The Prime Minister of Nice Britain needs to be a sitting Member of Parliament. True or false? Michael Caine’s actual identify is Reginald Dwight. True or false? The Second World Warfare began in 1935. True or false? Netflix started as a DVD rental service. True or false?

Answers

True True False. That’s Elton John. Michael Caine’s actual identify is Maurice Micklewhite. False. It began in 1939/ True.

The Crown

Questions

Title all of the actresses who’ve portrayed Princess Margaret in The Crown to date. In The Crown sequence three, Prince Philip meets with the Apollo 11 astronauts in 1969. Title all three astronauts in query. Wherein Welsh city did a younger Prince Charles study Welsh? To the closest day, what number of days in whole with Elizabeth’s uncle reign as Edward VIII earlier than he abdicated? Who performed Prime Minister Anthony Eden in The Crown?

Answers

Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter. Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins. Aberystwyth. 326. Jeremy Northam.

Pals

Questions

Which two books do Joey and Rachel swap in season 3’s ‘The One The place Monica and Richard Are Simply Pals’? Which sitcom makes Joey homesick for America in ‘The One with Ross’s Marriage ceremony’? What’s the identify of Phoebe’s elusive roommate whom he by no means meet? What are the names of Frank and Alice’s triplets? Who performs Phoebe’s long-lost father in season 5’s ‘The One With Joey’s Bag’?

Answers

Little Girls and The Shining Cheers Denise Chandler, Lesley and Frank Jr. Jr. Bob Balaban

Stranger Issues

Questions

What was Stranger Issues’ unique working title? Who performed Dr. Brenner? What was the identify of Hopper’s daughter? What’s the full identify of Eleven’s mom? What does Hopper say mornings are for?

Answers

Montauk Terry Ives Matthew Modine Sara Espresso and contemplation

Star Wars

Questions

What character is performed by Oscar Isaac within the sequel trilogy? Admiral Ackbar belongs to what species? The showrunners of which mega TV sequence reportedly walked away from a deliberate Star Wars trilogy? What’s the identify of the highest secret order given by Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith, calling for all Jedi leaders to be killed? What sort of creature does Luke Skywalker combat beneath Jabba the Hutt’s throne in Return of the Jedi?

Answers

Poe Dameron Mon Calamari Sport of Thrones Order 66 A Rancor

The Simpsons

Questions

Who created The Simpsons? What number of seasons of the Simpsons are there? What’s Homer’s catchphrase? What number of fingers do Simpsons characters have? What instrument does Lisa Simpson play?

Answers

Matt Groening 31 D’oh! 4 Saxophone

Sport of Thrones

Questions

Title the actor who performs Jon Snow? What number of seasons in whole are there of Sport of Thrones? What US premium cable community made Sport of Thrones? ‘All males should die’ interprets as what time period in Excessive Valyrian? What’s the ancestral home of the Lannister household?

Answers

Package Harington Eight HBO Valar morghulis Casterly Rock

Breaking Unhealthy

Questions

Wherein New Mexico metropolis is Breaking Unhealthy set? Title the actor who performs Walter White? Which character is nicknamed Cap’n Prepare dinner within the pilot episode? Which particular type of most cancers is Walt identified with? What color shirt is Walt carrying within the iconic desert scene the place he’s pointing a gun carrying his white underwear?

Answers

Albuquerque Bryan Cranston Jesse Pinkman Lung most cancers Inexperienced

Peaky Blinders

Questions

Title Tommy Shelby’s solely sister. Which conflict have the Peaky Blinders returned from in season 1? Which space of Birmingham is the present set? The disappearance of which objects prompts Inspector Campbell to go to the Peaky Blinders within the first place? What does the slang time period ‘Tokyo’ seek advice from in Peaky Blinders?

Answers

Ada Shelby World Warfare I Small Heath Weapons Cocaine

Motion films

Questions

What number of actors have performed James Bond? What’s the principle character in Die Laborious known as? What causes John Wick to return to his previous lifetime of crime in John Wick? Who performs John J Rambo in Rambo? What iconic weapon does the Bride use in Kill Invoice?

Answers

9 John McClane His canine’s homicide Sylvester Stallone Samurai sword/katana

EastEnders

Questions

What’s Little Mo’s youngster that she shared with Trevor Morgan known as? Who’s the daddy of Lexi Pearce? How did Roxy and Ronnie die? What are the names of the 2 EastEnders creators? Who spoke the primary ever line in EastEnders and what did they are saying?

Answers

Freddie Slater Ben Mitchell They each drowned on Roxy’s wedding ceremony within the resort pool on New Yr’s Day Julia Smith and Tony Holland Den – “Stinks in right here, dunnit?”

Emmerdale

Questions

What 12 months was the primary ever episode broadcast? Which household contains Zak, Charity and Marlon? What was the career of Zoe Tate? Which Spice Woman has appeared as an additional within the present? Which household had been featured most prominently when the cleaning soap started?

Answers

1972 The Dingles Vet Mel B The Sugdens

Tie breaker questions

Questions

To the closest thousand, what number of phrases are within the full works of Shakespeare? What number of minutes lengthy is the movie Jaws? How excessive is Mount Everest in metres? What number of bones are there within the common grownup human physique? What share of the Earth’s floor is made up o the Atlantic Ocean?

Answers

884,000 124 8,848 metres 206 20 per cent

WWE wrestling

Questions

Who’s the tallest ever WWE wrestler? The Tombstone Piledriver is a finisher made well-known by which iconic wrestler? Who did John Cena debut towards? Edge is married to which former WWE wrestler? Who’s the primary ever feminine Cash within the Financial institution winner?

Answers

Big Gonzales at eight ft tall The Undertaker Kurt Angle Beth Phoenix Carmella

Royal Household

Questions

What’s Meghan Markle’s first identify? Which sporting occasion for injured veterans did Prince Harry launch in 2014? In response to Chris Evans, what’s the Queen’s favorite tune? True or false: Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning feminine monarch ever Who was Princess Anne’s first husband?

Answers

Rachel Invictus Video games Dancing Queen by ABBA True Mark Phillips

Politics

Questions

What number of leaders has the Conservative Social gathering had within the 21st Century? In 1952 Albert Einstein was provided the Presidency of which nation? What color are the seats within the Home of Commons? What 12 months did Britain be a part of the EEC, now is aware of because the European Union? Wherein state was former US President Barack Obama born?

Answers

Six – William Hague, Iain Duncan Smith, Michael Howard, David Cameron, Theresa Might, Boris Johnson Israel Inexperienced 1973 Hawaii

