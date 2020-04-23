General knowledge questions for your home pub quiz

There was a time when pub quizzes often occurred in pubs.

Music

Questions

Noel and Liam Gallagher from Oasis have an older brother, what’s his title? Title the music and the artist for the next lyric: “Possibly I’m silly, possibly I’m blind, considering I can see via this and see what’s behind” Matt Goss, Luke Goss and Craig Logan made up which band? In what 12 months did The Beatles break up up? What nationality is pop celebrity Justin Bieber?

Solutions

Paul Gallagher Human by Rag’n’Bone Man Bros 1970 Canadian

TV

Questions

Which lady group carried out in the course of the opening minutes of Channel 5’s launch in 1997 within the UK? In what 12 months did Coronation Road first air on ITV? What number of episodes of Recreation of Thrones are there? What’s the highest-rated TV collection on the IMDB Prime 250 TV collection checklist? Which British TV present recorded the most important viewers for a single episode with over 30 million viewers?

Solutions

The Spice Ladies 1960 73 Breaking Dangerous Eastenders (on Christmas Day 1986)

Movie

Questions

What’s the highest-grossing field workplace movie of all time? Russell Crowe turned down the position of which character in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy? What number of movies have Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio starred in collectively? Title the movie which boasts the well-known line: “You’ll be able to’t deal with the reality!” What’s the first phrase spoken in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again?

Solutions

Avengers: Endgame Aragorn Two (Titanic, Revolutionary Street) A Few Good Males Echo

Sport

Questions

Which metropolis will host the 2028 Olympic Video games? What number of targets did England rating (excluding penalty shoot-outs) on the Mens’ 2018 FIFA World Cup? Ben Stokes impressed England’s 2019 Cricket World Cup ultimate victory over New Zealand – who scored the second-highest variety of runs within the match for England? What number of completely different groups have gained the Premier League because the begin of the inaugural season in 1992/93? In tennis, who has gained extra Girls’s Singles Grand Slam titles – Martina Navratilova or Serena Williams?

Solutions

Los Angeles 12 Jos Buttler Six (Man Utd, Man Metropolis, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester, Blackburn) Serena Williams

Netflix

Questions

Title the actress who performs the position of Eleven in Stranger Issues. Making A Assassin (season 1) was launched on Netflix during which 12 months? Which US state was Joe Unique a.ok.a. the Tiger King’s G.W. Zoo based mostly? What number of actresses performed the a part of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown to date (season 1, 2, 3)? Which former Physician Who star performed the position of a villain in Netflix Marvel collection Jessica Jones?

Solutions

Millie Bobby Brown 2015 Oklahoma Two (Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman) David Tennant

Disney

Questions

Which movie was launched in UK cinemas first – Lion King or Toy Story? Christian Bale made his voice-acting debut during which animated Disney movie? What number of Pirates of the Caribbean movies have been launched? Pedro Pascal stars because the lead character during which authentic Disney+ collection? In Monsters Inc. what’s Sulley’s full title?

Solutions

Lion King Pocahontas 5 The Mandalorian James P. Sullivan

Soaps

Questions

By which fictional city is Coronation Road set in? Who shot Phil Mitchell in an iconic 2001 Eastenders storyline? Which iconic cleaning soap character misplaced his first spouse to electrocution by hair dryer? Which 12 months did the primary episode of Emmerdale Farm air? What’s the title of Scott Drinkwell’s drag queen alter-ego in Hollyoaks?

Solutions

Weatherfield Lisa Shaw Ken Barlow 1972 Anita Tinkle

Geography

Questions

What’s the largest landlocked nation on the planet by measurement? Which US state was Donald Trump born in? In the event you accomplished the Three Peaks problem, which three UK mountains would you might have climbed? Which UK metropolis is located additional west – Bristol or Edinburgh? What number of nations are there within the area of Europe? (Recognised by the United Nations)

Solutions

Kazakhstan New York Ben Nevis, Snowdon, Scafell Pike Edinburgh 44

James Bond

Questions

What number of actors have performed the position of James Bond? What’s the high grossing James Bond movie up to now? Which 12 months was Daniel Craig’s first Bond movie launched? Title Christopher Lee’s villain character in The Man With The Golden Gun? Which well-known artist recorded the theme music for Goldeneye?

Solutions

9 Skyfall 2006 (On line casino Royale) Francisco Scaramanga Tina Turner

Historical past

Questions

Which 12 months did the Vietnam Battle begin? Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch of the UK, adopted by Queen Victoria – however who’s third? Which two homes have been concerned within the Battle of the Roses? Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived – who was Henry VIII’s final spouse? Which 12 months did the European Union first introduce the Euro as foreign money?

Solutions

1955 George III York, Lancaster Catherine Parr 1999

Marvel

Questions

What number of infinity stones are there? What was the primary movie to be launched within the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What does the acronym S.H.I.E.L.D. stand for? Natasha Romanova is the actual title of which superhero? What’s the highest-grossing Marvel film with out the phrase ‘Avengers’ within the title?

Solutions

Six Iron Man (2008) Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division Black Widow Black Panther

Sci Fi

Questions

What’s the highest-grossing movie within the Alien franchise that includes the phrase ‘Alien’? Which well-known actor pulled out of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith when he found that non-union actors have been getting used? In Star Trek: The Authentic Collection, who was Captain within the pilot episode earlier than Captain Kirk? When the Physician first meets a younger Amy Pond after he crashes the TARDIS in her again backyard, what meals does he ask her for? What does the licence plate on the DeLorean say in Again To The Future?

Solutions

Alien: Covenant Gary Oldman (had agreed to be the voice of General Grievous) Captain Pike Apple OUTATIME

Harry Potter

Questions

Title Ron Weasley’s mother and father. What place does Harry play on the Quidditch workforce? Who’s Fluffy? What’s the longest Harry Potter movie? (Non-extended variations) What’s the impact of the Obliviate spell?

Solutions

Molly and Arthur Weasley Seeker Three-headed canine Chamber of Secrets and techniques (161 minutes) Removes reminiscences

Soccer

Questions

Title the three gamers who share a report for most Premier League pink playing cards (8). Which English Soccer League workforce holds the nickname The Cobblers? Who scored the quickest objective in Premier League historical past after simply 7.69 seconds? What’s the official title of the unique FIFA World Cup trophy used between 1930 and 1970? What number of nations have been scheduled to host video games at Euro 2020 earlier than its postponement?

Solutions

Richard Dunne, Patrick Vieira, Duncan Ferguson Northampton City Shane Lengthy (for Southampton towards Watford in 2018/19) Jules Rimet 12

Movie anagrams

Questions

beanbag mints frog had tooth poetic inn suppose legion finish of mining

Solutions

Batman Begins The Godfather Inception The Lion King Discovering Nemo

Comedy

Questions

The six major stars of Associates appeared in all 236 episodes. Who’s the following most common character to look within the present? By which 12 months did the unique UK model of The Workplace air? What was legendary comedy actor Oliver Hardy’s actual first title at beginning? What’s Sheldon Cooper’s one-word catchphrase in The Massive Bang Principle? Title the 5 substances demanded by one among Basil Fawlty’s friends to make the notorious Waldorf Salad.

Solutions

Gunther (151 episodes) 2001 Norvell Bazinga Celery, apple, walnuts, grapes, mayonnaise

Literature

Questions

What was the working title of Margaret Mitchell’s traditional 1936 novel Gone With the Wind? Which Stephen King novel takes place principally within the fictional Overlook Resort? What do Lord of the Rings writer J.R.R. Tolkien’s initials stand for? What’s the best-selling novel of all time? Who authored The Starvation Video games e book collection?

Solutions

Ba! Ba! Black Sheep The Shining John Ronald Reuel Don Quixote Suzanne Collins

Science

Questions

Which planet is nearest the solar? What a part of a plant conducts photosynthesis? What number of components are within the periodic desk? The place is the smallest bone within the human physique positioned? What number of hearts does an octopus have?

Solutions

Mercury Leaf 118 Ear 3

Meals and Drink

Questions

Title the most well liked chilli pepper on the planet. Which gentle drink is usually related to Scotland? In response to McDonalds’ official web site, what number of energy does a daily Massive Mac include? (Settle for to the closest 10) What are the 2 major substances of a Darkish and Stormy cocktail? Title the 2019 winner of the Nice British Bake Off.

Solutions

Carolina Reaper Irn-Bru 508 Darkish rum, Ginger Beer David (Atherton)

Expertise

Questions

With over 222 million models offered, what’s Apple’s highest-selling iPhone mannequin? By which 12 months was the Microsoft XP working system launched? Elon Musk is the CEO of which international model. What does GIF stand for? By which 12 months was the Nintendo 64 launched in Europe?

Solutions