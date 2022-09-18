Generating high resolution AI images is just a click away in Windows 10 and 11: so you can install Stable Diffusion locally

During the last weeks we have seen what Stable Diffusion is capable of, the new artificial intelligence of Stability AI that allows images to be generated through a text description. DALL-E 2 was the tool that set a precedent in this regard, and after it, several have come to light to being able to experience what they can be capable of for free. Stable Diffusion is one of them, and although it became popular in a ‘peculiar’ way, it is one of the best tools to try this way of generating images for free.

Through the DreamStudio or Hugging Face websites it is possible to test the capabilities of Stable Diffusion for free. However, for those who want to install this language model locally, now you can do it very easily just by downloading a small installer.

Requirements to install Stable Diffusion locally

Running Stable Diffusion locally has several benefits, though most are geared toward developers and artists. Install this artificial intelligence on your computer allows you to explore the possibilities and applications of this tool in all kinds of environments. Many independent developers are adapting this language model in all kinds of applications, and in the future, AIs such as DALL-E 2 or Stable Diffusion are expected to have a greater role in drawing or 3D modeling tools.

To avoid problems when running Stable Diffusion locally, you will need a decent dedicated graphics card and with a good amount of VRAM. This will allow to show results in a more agile and precise way while there is enough capacity to be able to use the computer in a normal way.

How to install Stable Diffusion on your PC

Once we take into account the requirements, we are going to show you how to install Stable Diffusion locally in a simple way and without having to depend on the installation of independent environments or libraries, since the download file will do it all for us.

All we have to do is go to the Stable Diffusion UI GitHub page. This project is dedicated to concentrating everything necessary to installing Stable Diffusion into a single BAT file which will download all the necessary components. Installation is available for Windows and Linux computers. We just have to click on the link we want.





Once we have downloaded the ZIP file, we extract it and We move the folder to the root of our storage unit. Example: C:\stable-diffusion-ui. This is recommended so that the installation does not give us problems.

When we have moved the folder, we only have to open the file ‘Start Stable Diffusion UI.cmd’ and in the command window we will see the download process of all the components. Do not give up, since the process can take more than 10 or 15 minutes, even with a PC with good hardware and an Internet connection.





When the process is about to end, a page will automatically open in our browser with the URL of ‘https://localhost:9000‘. This will be the address that we must insert in our browser if we want to access the tool. It is an interface in which we can insert the description of the image that we want to generate together with some advanced settings. If the ‘Stable Diffusion is starting’ message stays for a long time, we can close the CMD window and reopen it from the ‘Start Stable Diffusion UI.cmd’ file.

Every time we want to open Stable Diffusion we will have to do it from the same BAT file that we have used for the installation, although after having downloaded and installed everything, we will not have to wait so long for the server to initialize. In the CMD window we can see the image generation process, while in the web interface we will see the result of our description.





One of the benefits of using Stable Diffusion locally is be able to save images in high resolution, although rendering images in 4K and such will take a bit longer. In addition, from the advanced settings of the web interface we can also check a box to correct the deformed faces of the images. This works quite well, although the retouching is noticeable.

In another tab of the web interface, we also find modifiers that we can apply to the image, such as visual style, custom tags, etc.

The tool will update the packages automatically when executing the BAT file, so we won’t have to worry about anything, simply thinking about what we want to generate with the image.