Genesis announce 2020 reunion and first tour in 13 years – how to buy tickets and presale

Genesis are making a comeback 13 years after their final gig along with the band saying a brand new tour.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford introduced their reunion on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 present on Wednesday morning forward of pre-sale tickets going stay later this week.

Tickets go on sale 10am Friday with a spread of dates out there throughout the nation, however presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 9am.

Genesis, identified for hits Land of Confusion and I Can’t Dance, is returning with solely three of its members. Peter Gabriel, the fourth member, is now 70 and isn’t anticipated to be part of the rock band for the tour.

Collins and Rutherford carried out collectively in Berlin final summer time sparking rumours of a return, but it surely was solely earlier this week that the band posted on their Instagram account a photograph of the three of them captioned: “After which there have been three…”

The final time the band carried out collectively was 2007 for his or her 40th anniversary on the Flip it On Once more Tour.

Nic Collins will be part of the band on drums, Collins’ typical position, and very long time guitar and bass participant Daryl Stuermer can even be part of the group.

When do tickets to Genesis 2020 tour go on sale?

Normal tickets go on sale Friday, sixth March at 9am – you possibly can buy them right here, Dublin basic sale goes on sale Monday, ninth March – you possibly can buy tickets for Eire right here.

When do Genesis 202 tour presale tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets for Genesis 2020 tour go on sale Thursday, fifth March at 9am on LiveNation – you possibly can enroll right here.

Genesis 2020 UK and Eire tour dates