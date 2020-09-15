Genevieve Padalecki to Play Jared Padelecki’s Wife in CW’s ‘Walker’

The CW’s upcoming “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot is preserving issues in the household.

Genevieve Padalecki has been solid to star reverse her husband Jared Padalecki in a task which can not require a lot analysis: his spouse.

The collection sees Jared Padalecki play Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two together with his personal ethical code, who returns dwelling to Austin after being undercover for 2 years, solely to uncover there’s more durable work to be carried out at dwelling. He’ll try to reconnect together with his kids, navigate clashes together with his household, and discover surprising frequent floor together with his new accomplice — one of many first girls in Texas Rangers’ historical past — whereas rising more and more suspicious in regards to the circumstances surrounding his spouse’s loss of life.

Genevieve Padalecki will play Emily, Cordell’s late spouse who’s described as sturdy, succesful and beneficiant. Emily will seem in flashback sequences, which can present her to be a grounded and genuine hero in the Walker household.

Cordell’s new accomplice shall be performed by Lindsey Morgan, whose casting was completely reported by Selection again in February.

Anna Fricke is hooked up to write and government produce “Walker.” Padalecki will even government produce together with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Tv Studios is the studio behind “Waler.”

The present is one in every of two that CW has ordered straight-to-series for this coming season. CW can also be prepping “Superman & Lois,” with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch hooked up to play the legendary tremendous couple.

This gained’t be the primary time that Genevieve and Jared Padalecki will share the display screen, because the duo starred reverse one another in a number of episodes of “Supernatural” between 2008 and 2009. Genevieve Padalecki’s different credit embrace the ABC sci-fi drama “FlashForward,” which ran for a single season ending in 2010.

Deadline first reported the casting information.