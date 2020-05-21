Genie Music Clarifies Their Own Plans For Realtime Chart After Melon Announces Major Changes

Following Melon’s announcement about massive modifications being made to its realtime chart, Genie Music has responded to hypothesis about its personal service.

On Might 19, Korea’s largest music platform Melon introduced that it is going to be doing a big overhaul of its realtime chart. This may embody the chart switching from rankings primarily based on hourly utilization per music to a chart calculated primarily based on the variety of distinctive listeners over the previous 24 hours, with out rankings proven. This follows the current launch of music platforms together with SK Telecom’s FLO and Naver’s Vibe that additionally function and not using a “realtime chart” as a approach to forestall chart manipulation.

After the announcement, a information outlet reported its prediction that Genie Music may even be present process reform.

On Might 20, a supply from Genie Music advised Xportsnews, “We plan to proceed utilizing the realtime chart whereas sustaining its correct functioning.”

They added, “By means of technical upgrades, we’re limiting chart abuse, and we’re presently taking a look at completely different ways in which we are able to convey the music listening patterns of customers.”

