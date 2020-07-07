Genius Brands Teams With POW! for Content – Variety

Genius Brands Worldwide and Stan Lee’s POW! Leisure are collaborating on a deal to create the “Stan Lee Universe” for properties that had been made by Lee exterior of Marvel Leisure.

Phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed. The settlement, introduced on Monday, will create a three way partnership for over 100 authentic Stan Lee creations.

Lee, who died in 2018, was the creator, author, editor and writer of superhero comedian characters, together with Spider-Man, the X-Males, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther and the Implausible 4. Disney purchased Marvel for $four billion in 2009.

Andy Heyward, chairman and chief government officer of Genius Brands, mentioned, “In all of Hollywood, there isn’t a better prize. That is the Holy Grail. Stan Lee Universe is a as soon as in a lifetime asset drawn from over 100 authentic, heretofore unexploited properties, created by essentially the most profitable creator of mental property of our time.”

“Having labored with Stan and been an in depth buddy for nearly 30 years, nothing might make me prouder than for Genius Brands to turn into the guardian of each his model and physique of labor,” Heyward mentioned. “I’ve little question that the best characters, the best tales, and the best hits from the thoughts of Stan Lee have but to be informed. As huge as Spider Man, Black Panther, X Males, and the Avengers are at the moment, tomorrow it will likely be Stan Lee’s ‘Tomorrow Males,’ his ‘Stringbean,’ his ‘Black Fury’ and ‘Virus.’”

Lee created POW! Leisure in 2001 to handle his creator rights and licenses because it developed movie, TV and online game properties. That firm and Genius Brands already co-produced the grownup animated sequence “Stan Lee’s Cosmic Crusaders.”

Genius Brands mentioned the Stan Lee Universe applications can be a part of its new Kartoon Channel.