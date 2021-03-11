Genius Hires Washington Post CMO Miki Toliver King as President

Tune-lyrics and music media firm Genius named Miki Toliver King, the Washington Post’s chief advertising officer, its new president.

King will be a part of Genius within the second quarter of 2021, overseeing income, content material, viewers operations and advertising working alongside co-founder and CEO Tom Lehman. Ilan Zechory, Genius’s co-founder who beforehand served as president, will stay on the corporate’s board of administrators and proceed to be concerned in strategic planning.

“Miki’s observe document of effecting transformational change at digital companies makes her the proper chief to take Genius to our subsequent section,” Lehman mentioned in saying her rent. “Listening to Miki’s imaginative and prescient for Genius and our group of artists, creators, and followers excites me in a manner harking back to our earliest days as an organization.”

King commented, “By no means has there been a extra necessary time for the work of artists and creators to reverberate around the globe, with Genius as its driving power. I’m honored to leverage my career-long dedication to connecting audiences to the content material they worth most.”

As CMO of the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post, King has overseen subscription development advertising, branding, licensing and enterprise improvement. Previous to becoming a member of WaPo in early 2016, she was EVP of operations at Politico, the place she launched the corporate’s first paid subscription product and shaped its gross sales coaching and expertise acquisition groups.

King started her profession by main enterprise improvement and advertising groups on the Advisory Board Co. in Washington, D.C. and later served as director of enterprise improvement at legislation agency Manatt, Phelps & Phillips. She holds a bachelor’s diploma in economics from the College of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Faculty and a legislation diploma from George Mason College Faculty of Regulation. King presently serves on the board of the Worldwide Girls in Media Basis and the company advisory board of So Others May Eat, a not-for-profit org dedicated to serving to susceptible and unhoused individuals in D.C.

Based in 2009 — initially known as Rap Genius — the corporate operates an in depth database of track lyrics as produces authentic content material together with its flagship sequence “Verified.” In the summertime of 2020, it launched Genius Reside, an interactive livestreaming platform that hosts reside concert events and artist occasions. Genius claims to have greater than 100 million international customers and a pair of million contributors to its lyrics database.

Genius powers Spotify’s “Behind the Lyrics” characteristic and has a pact with Apple Music for lyrics integration. In late 2019, Genius sued Google and LyricFind, alleging the businesses stole track lyrics maintained by Genius. That case was dismissed final yr by a federal choose, who dominated Genius didn’t have standing to sue within the matter because it doesn’t personal the rights to the unique lyrics.

Brooklyn-based Genius has raised $77.7 million in funding to this point, based on Crunchbase. Its buyers embrace Andreessen Horowitz, Quicken Loans, Cleveland Cavaliers proprietor Dan Gilbert, and artists Eminem, Nas and Pharrell Williams.