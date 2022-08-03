Gennady Golovkin assured that facing Canelo will be “fighting against the best of all”

Gennady Golovkin cataloged Canelo Álvarez as the best fighter in his category (Photo: AFP)

The rivalry that was born in 2017 with a fight for the middleweight world title will count the third episode of its history on September 17, 2022. Although the sports enmity has escalated to the personal level, Gennady Golovkin He has taken advantage of some of his interventions prior to the brawl to recognize the boxing level of Saul Alvarez and even referred to him as the best exponent of the 168 pounds.

During an interview with the media Las Vegas Review Journalthe native of Kazakhstan was honest about his next commitment, to which he offered the character of historic due to relevance. In that sense, he provided details about his performance despite being 40 years old and stated that the possible victory against the Guadalajara would be the biggest in his career.

“It will not be an easy fight. my opponent is championhas four belts and is possibly the best fighter in his category. I am entering super middleweight for the first time and I will be fighting the best fighter in that class (…) It would be the biggest victory in my career. It would be the best thing that ever happened to me. It would be very rewarding,” she mentioned.

Saúl Álvarez assured that he will leave Golovkin in retirement (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

Unlike the two previous occasions that they saw each other’s faces, GGG He will be presented with four decades completed and no record in super middleweight. Although his corner has been responsible for lessening the impact of his age, the protagonist himself claimed to feel the passing of the years and, therefore, a change in your performance unlike the occasions when he faced the Mexican with 35 and 36 years respectively.

Far from feeling determined by the course of the previous two chapters, he was confident in exhibiting a totally different fight in which he will be able to show his best conditions despite the age difference. For this, he considered that having distanced himself from the Mexican Abel Sánchez and entering the camp of Jonathon Banks will help you deal with changes in your performance.

Although his statements revealed the supposed admiration for his rival’s performance, on more occasions he has questioned his record due to the scandal he starred in Canelo Álvarez in 2018. On that occasion, the rematch agreed between the two for the month of May had to be postponed due to the presence of clenbuterola substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), in the Guadalajara body.

Canelo Álvarez will expose his undisputed boxing title at 168 pounds against Gennady Golovkin (Photo: Twitter/@MatchroomBoxing)

The situation was taken advantage of by Golovkin to question Álvarez’s victory in the second fight, although over the years he has continued to revile his career. Even in an interview for Boxing Scenecataloged the frontal attitude that the Mexican has adopted towards his third confrontation as a product of the presence of “substances in your body”.

“I don’t even know how to explain their behavior, maybe it’s the side effects of certain substances in your body, but I take it as a sporting event. Nothing personal, but the words he says are inexplicable,” she stated.

After four years of having faced each other for the last time in the ring, Canelo y GGG They will put an end to their sports rivalry with the third fight in their history. The Mexican will do the first championship defense that he consolidated throughout 2021 against one of his greatest rivals who, in addition, will have the opportunity to be crowned in his first appearance at super middleweight.

