Gennady Golovkin responded to Canelo Álvarez’s criticism: “As if a dog barked”

Gennady Golovkin defended himself against Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez’s attacks (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY)

Two months before the most anticipated fight of the year between Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkinthe two protagonists continue to heat up the fight with controversial mutual statements. GGGwho is he challenging for the undisputed 168-pound championship held by Canelo, he defended himself of the accusations that the Mexican has made against him. In addition, regarding the criticism of his rival, he assured that he receives them “as if a dog were barking”.

During an appearance with the YouTube channel EsNewsGolovkin referred to the words where Canelo Álvarez has classified him as a “hypocrite” person for, supposedly, speaking well of him in the media and badly in the private sphere. In this sense, although the declarations have been frontal in press conferences, denied feeling overwhelmed by the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

“I’m not thinking much about this in particular. Just talk about his reaction and his behavior. At the end of the day they are just words. It is as if camels were walking through the desert and there is a dog barking at them”declared before the microphones of the media.

Saúl Álvarez also assured that he will retire Golovkin (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

It is worth mentioning that, on several occasions, the defending 168-pound champion has cataloged the rivalry with Golovkin as something personal. Even during the first press conference for their third confrontation in history, the Mexican revealed the reason for his hatred for the boxer whom he beat on one occasion and shared the result of the cards on another.

“It’s personal to me. I am who I am. I do not pretend to be someone else or say things in the media and others in other places. It’s personal to me because he said a lot of things. I can’t wait to be in the ring. He’s two different people, he pretends to be a cool guy, but he’s not. He’s an idiot, is what he is. He pretends to be a good boy, but elsewhere talk a lot of shit *Alvarez stated.

For his part, the one born in Kazakhstan has defended his words and his position by defining himself as a person of honest opinion. “I saw him in the eye in the confrontation. There is nothing to say. If he thinks I spoke ill of him, that’s not my problem. Let him believe what he wants. If either of you would like to say something we would have done it already”he argued in his most recent speech.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Twitter/@MatchroomBoxing)

from the year 2017, when both characters coincided in the ring, the faces have been seen twice. In the first occasion, the judges they did not decide to favor one of the two and forced revenge. Despite the result settled on the cards, each of the participants argued that they had stayed with the victory and agreed on the second brawl to define the winner.

A year later, in 2018, Canelo y Golovkin They got back into the ring at the T-Mobile Arena. However, the fight had to be postponed from May to September due to the positive result to clenbuterol in the anti-doping test of the Mexican. After 12 episodes, the judges favored the man from Guadalajara and Golovkin made his discontent known. In fact, he took up the result of the drug test to delegitimize his opponent’s victory.

With the start of their campaign heading for the third fight of their rivalry, Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin met in Los Angeles, California to star in a tense face-to-face moment.

Dissatisfied with the result, the Kazakh tried to get the third fight but always received a negative answer. As a result, his stance against the Mexican became more aggressive and continued to delegitimize his career. The discontent was such that even his former coach abel sanchez I arrive make fun from the corner of Canelo in Advertising messages.

Four years after the last fight, they will end their sports rivalry. In the episode, GGG could heading into retirement as a champion undisputed at 168 pounds, although Canelo will look for a victory that gives you confidence to be able to face again Dmitry Bivol in May 2023.

