genre, aesthetics, story, multiplayer and arc… You choose!

At 3DJuegos today we have set ourselves an imposing challenge: create the perfect Dragon Ball video game. To do this, we dressed up as editors from Bandai Namco and animators from Toei Animation to try to make the definitive title that honors the legacy of Son Goku and his friends.

Don’t lie: you too have fantasized about gathering the seven dragon balls, summoning Shenron, making a couple of wishes (banal like world peace and being a billionaire, for example) and using the third to create the ultimate Dragon Ball video game. And yes, it is true that the latest titles released and edited by Bandai Namco are successful and of great quality, but we are ambitious and a few months after the premiere of Dragon Ball: The Breakers we ask ourselves: Is it exactly the playable experience that lovers have dreamed of? of the mythical creation of Akira Toriyama?

That is why we wanted to join our readers to play cooperatively as Bandai Namco and create, step by step, the most superlative Dragon Ball video game ever created. We’ll cover the genres that have made the franchise such a hit, we’ll sidestep the weirdest experiments in the series (we’re not looking at anyone, Dragon Ball for Kinect) and try to get experimental with the goal of create something truly unique that combines all the keys that help to catapult the hypothetical project playable, visually and sonically.

We are very interested in your opinion, so the goal of sculpting the definitive Dragon Ball video game will help us see a clear x-ray of what fans want. What are the ingredients that an adventure starring Son Goku, Vegeta and Trunks needs to be a memorable exercise that helps to cross the barrier of anime games and transcend as a real bombshell? Charge your Genkidama we’re leaving.

gameplay

Fighting, adventure and exploration or RPG?

Let’s start with the basics. What gender do we choose? Fighting has been a territory in which Dragon Ball has always felt comfortable., scoring successes in each of the decades in which the brand has been a benchmark. The Super Butoden of Super Nintendo, the Budokai and Budokai Tenkaichi of PS2 and the current Dragon Ball FighterZ are proof of this. But it is no less true that the saga always has been closely linked to the RPG since its premiere in the pages of Shonen Jump, with very memorable games in 8 and 16-bit Nintendo, but also in Game Boy Advance thanks to the mythical The Legacy of Goku. And what about the recent smash hit of CyberConnect 2? Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has shown that you can be very ambitious with the series and do something of great quality.

History

Events of the series or original story?

The truth is that Dragon Ball in video games has not had great luck with the original content. One of the most famous cases being that of Dragon Ball Z Gaiden de Playdia (later adapted as an animated short film for Raging Blast 2), the developers they have not always had a good hand when it comes to telling an interesting story with the heroes and villains of Toriyama’s manga… Perhaps we would save the events experienced in Dragon Ball Heroes and the Xenoverse saga? Or would it be a matter of involving someone talented like Toyotaro? The original story, meanwhile, is very hackneyed and has been reviewed countless times, so it is impossible to surprise anyone with the events of the four great sagas of Dragon Ball Z, that is, the Saiyans, Namek, Cell and Buu. What are we left with?

Solo or cooperative?

Solo experience or co-op centered?

There are not many times that Dragon Ball video game developers have allowed us to enjoy the adventures of Son Goku and company cooperatively, so perhaps that is the reason why migrate the future title to cooperation. Something new that allows users to cooperate to save the world from a new threat that cannot be saved alone. Or is it better not to invent anything strange and get carried away by the classic adventures of the Dragon Ball characters in epic battles on abandoned planets without anyone’s help? Hey, developers figure it out and let players choose to do whatever they want, that’s good enough!

graphic style

Cel-shading or an attempt at something more experimental?

It seems difficult to change something that suits Dragon Ball as well as cel-shading animation, especially when Arc System Works seems to have taken the technology in Dragon Ball FighterZ to another level… but there may also be room for different graphic styles that would lead the saga to interesting new forms of expression. Reality? It hasn’t always gone well, and I’m referring to the Jump Force graphics. Of course, perhaps you can bet on something like Chou Dragon Ball Z from the 2000s, in which they tried to be more faithful to the manga than the anime. The question, in reality, is much simpler than that: it is in the hands of artists to do something different from what is usually done and succeed. Is it possible or is it too risky?

Dragon Ball heroes or an avatar?

Are you the protagonist or do we leave the role to the expert?

There is everything in Dragon Ball. That the protagonist is Son Goku or one of the Z Warriors troop would be the obvious and, a priori, the desirable, but the reality is that over the years there have been many video games that have found some of the most curious experiences in protagonists created by the players themselves. The most notable, of course, is that of Dragon Ball: Xenoverse and the possibility of join the Time Patrol with Trunks and company, but it has not been the only occasion: the Dragon Ball Heroes card saga also invited the user to be the protagonist of the adventure. Do you want something more experimental? You will be surprised by the case of Dragon Ball FighterZ, in which you were the protagonist but you were inside the body of Son Goku. Maybe it shouldn’t be so complicated…

The most important thing: Dragon Ball or Dragon Ball Z?

The classic Dragon Ball or the Dragon Ball of endless battles?

We have run into the church. What would be the great saga of the future Dragon Ball video game? Return to the origins of Son Goku and his training with Master Mutenroshi, the World Martial Arts Tournaments and the Red Ribbon, or face the stories of the Saiyan from the birth of Son Gohan and his adventures through space, androids and magicians with names taken from Cinderella? Could it be a good time to review the history of the forgotten Dragon Ball GT or make the Dragon Ball Super video game that the saga presumably deserves? We have seen less than we would like KeflaCertainly… As long as the technical invoice is greater than that exhibited by Toei Animation with its next Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it’s worth it.