Genshin Affect: tier checklist of the most productive characters

Genshin Affect has increasingly characters and every one is totally other. The function throughout the crew, the weather, the other guns and their very own particularities, are what mark those variants.

Every one additionally has an assigned rank this is measured through stars and that determines the energy scale By which it’s discovered. Due to this fact, within the following information we go away you the detailed and up to date checklist of the most productive characters and their function throughout the crew. Don’t pass over it!

Genshin Affect Easiest DPS

The SPDs at the crew serve the function of major attackers.

Genshin Affect’s Easiest SUB DPS

They’re the characters that may each assault with drive, and fortify to the crew.

persona component weapon function GANYU CRYO Arco SUB DPS

HU TAO PYRO Spear SUB DPS

BENNET PYRO Espada SUB DPS

SHOGUN RAIDEN ELECTRO Spear SUB DPS

ALBEDO GEO Espada SUB DPS

MONA HYDRO Catalyst SUB DPS

XIANGLING PYRO Spear SUB DPS

KAZUHA ANEMO Espada SUB DPS

DIONA CRYO Arco SUB DPS

KOKOMI HYDRO Catalyst SUB DPS



Mejores SUPPORT de Genshin Affect

They’re the ones characters which might be destined to fortify to the crew or heal them.