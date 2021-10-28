Genshin Affect: tier checklist of the most productive characters

Genshin Affect has increasingly characters and every one is totally other. The function throughout the crew, the weather, the other guns and their very own particularities, are what mark those variants.

Every one additionally has an assigned rank this is measured through stars and that determines the energy scale By which it’s discovered. Due to this fact, within the following information we go away you the detailed and up to date checklist of the most productive characters and their function throughout the crew. Don’t pass over it!

Genshin Affect Easiest DPS

The SPDs at the crew serve the function of major attackers.

Genshin Affect’s Easiest SUB DPS

They’re the characters that may each assault with drive, and fortify to the crew.

persona

component

weapon

function

GANYU

CRYO

Arco

SUB DPS

 Tier list genshin impact personajes

HU TAO

PYRO

Spear

SUB DPS

 Best Genshin Impact Characters

BENNET

PYRO

Espada

SUB DPS

Genshin Impact Complete Guide

SHOGUN RAIDEN

ELECTRO

Spear

SUB DPS

 Best Genshin Impact Characters

ALBEDO

GEO

Espada

SUB DPS

 Best Genshin Impact Characters

MONA

HYDRO

Catalyst

SUB DPS

 Tier List Genshin Impact

XIANGLING

PYRO

Spear

SUB DPS

Best SUB DPS Genshin Impact

KAZUHA

ANEMO

Espada

SUB DPS

 Best Genshin Impact Characters

DIONA

CRYO

Arco

SUB DPS

Best Genshin Impact Characters

KOKOMI

HYDRO

Catalyst

SUB DPS

Best Genshin Impact Characters

Mejores SUPPORT de Genshin Affect

They’re the ones characters which might be destined to fortify to the crew or heal them.

persona

component

weapon

function

WINDS

ANEMO

Arco

SUPPORT

 Best Genshin Characters

XINGCHIU

HYDRO

Espada

SUPPORT

 Best Genshin Impact Characters

SACCHAROSE

ANEMO

Catalyst

SUPPORT

 Best Genshin Impact Characters

KOKOMI

HYDRO

Catalyst

SUPPORT

 Best Genshin Impact Characters

JEAN

ANEMO

Espada

SUPPORT

Best Genshin Impact Characters

Genshin Impact: Tier list of the best weapons

