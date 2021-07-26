Genshin Affect unearths roadmap to introduce upcoming Teyvat expansions

The writer of Genshin Affect, MiHoYo, has mentioned that it plans upload the sport’s final 4 unreleased places over the following 4 years.

MiHoYo CEO Haoyu Cai gave an replace at the open global Motion RPG building procedure all the way through a chat at GDC 2021, which is a wholly virtual tournament this 12 months (sure, the GDC conversations are paid).

“Even supposing Genshin Affect has been in the marketplace [desde 2020], we’re nonetheless growing long run content material. We simply completed the 3 international locations [de] seven, and the 3rd, Inazuma, has now not but been up to date. Will take us others 4 years to complete the seven international locations of Teyvat. “Cai mentioned.

The hot Genshin Affect 2.0 replace higher the selection of playable areas on the earth of Teyvat with the addition of Inazuma. Gamers can discover the brand new area, in addition to in the past printed places like Mondstadt and Liyue. Every area is paired with its personal ruling part to offer it a specialty inside Teyvat. Moreover, every town has its personal progression-based popularity device for inspire avid gamers to totally immerse themselves within the Genshin Affect enjoy.

Going again to the GDC 2021 communicate, Cai mentioned: “We constructed an international made up of 7 international locations from the start of the venture, and the sector shall be up to date in the longer term, in accordance with an annual time table. “. Of the ones seven international locations, 4 nonetheless stay unpublished: Sumeru, Fontaine, Natlan and Snezhnaya.

Along with the discharge of Genshin Affect replace 2.0, MiHoYo has additionally been running in affiliation with Guerrilla Video games. And the day prior to this MiHoYo and PlayStation introduced that Aloy, the primary persona in Horizon: 0 Morning timeIn addition to the impending Horizon Forbidden West, he’ll be becoming a member of the sector of Teyvat for a restricted time.