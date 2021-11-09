Genshin Have an effect on information: all artifacts on your characters

adventurous

Max Lifestyles +1000

Opening a chest regenerates 30% of Lifestyles for five seconds.

Adventurer Flower Artifact 2

fortunate

DEF +100.

Amassing Blackberry restores 300 well being.

Artefactos Genshin Impact

berserker

Prob. CRI + 12%

When Lifestyles is not up to 70%, building up CRI Prob by way of 24%.

Pink Berserker Artifact

traveler’s middle

ATQ +18%

Charged Assault CRIT Probability + 30%

Artefactos Genshin Impact

warrior’s middle

ATQ +18%

Will increase DMG by way of 30% in opposition to enemies with greater than 50% HP.

Warrior Medal Artifact

student

Power Fill up + 20%

When acquiring elemental debris or orbs, workforce individuals the usage of a bow or catalyst will get well 3 pts. further Elemental Power. It could actually handiest occur as soon as each and every 3 seconds.

Lista de artefactos Genshin Impact

exiled

Power Fill up + 20%

When the usage of the Final Talent, all workforce individuals (except for on your personality in use) get well 2 pts. Elemental Power each and every 2 seconds for six seconds. This impact can’t stack.

Exile Flower Artifact

participant

Elemental Talent Harm + 20%

Upon defeating an enemy, there’s a 100% likelihood to reset the Elemental Talent ToE. Might happen as soon as each and every 15 s.

Gamer's Brooch Artifact

miracle

20% on all Elemental RES

Elemental Harm taken will increase corresponding Elemental RES by way of 30% for 10 sec. It could actually handiest happen as soon as each and every 10 seconds.

Miracle Flower Artifact

mum or dad middle

DEF +30%.

For every member of your workforce with a distinct Component, the Elemental RES of the nature dressed in this set will increase by way of 30% in opposition to that component.

Guardian Flower Artifact

martial artist

Commonplace Assault and Charged Assault Harm + 15%

After the usage of Elemental Talent, building up Commonplace Assault and Charged Assault injury by way of 25% for 8 sec.

Red Flower Martial Artist Artifact

touring physician

Therapeutic gained + 20%

When casting an Final Talent, restores 20% of Lifestyles.

Silver Lotus Artifact

teacher

Elemental Mastery +80.

After activating an Elemental Response, building up the Elemental Mastery of all workforce individuals by way of 120 pts. for 8 s.

Instructor's Brooch Artifact

red witch on hearth

Pyro Harm Bonus + 15%

Will increase injury executed by way of Overcharge and Burn by way of 40%, and Vaporization and Soften by way of 15%. The usage of an Elemental Talent will increase the results of the 2-piece set by way of 50% for 10 sec. Can stack as much as a most of three times.

Witch's Flaming Flower Artifact

bloodthirsty cavalry

Bodily Harm + 25%

Defeating an enemy reasons you not to eat Stamina when launching a Charged Assault, and the wear of Charged Assault is higher by way of 50% for 10 sec.

Artefactos de Genshin Impact

thunder tamer

RES Electro + 40%

Will increase injury in opposition to enemies suffering from Electro by way of 35%.

Thunder Tamer Artifact

armed maiden

Will increase therapeutic executed by way of 15%.

The usage of an Elemental or Final Talent will increase the therapeutic gained from all workforce individuals by way of 20% for 10 sec.

Artefactos de Genshin Impact

middle of the deep

Hydro Harm Bonus + 15%

After the usage of Elemental Talent, building up Commonplace Assault and Charged Assault injury by way of 30% for 15 sec.

Golden Clasp Artifact

gladiator’s finish

ATQ +18%

Will increase Commonplace Assault injury by way of 35% if the nature makes use of a gentle sword, greatsword, or spear.

Gladiator Nostalgia Artifact

wintry weather nomad

Cryo Harm Bonus + 15%

Will increase CRIT Probability by way of 20% in opposition to enemies suffering from Cryo. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Prob will probably be higher by way of an extra 20%.

Blizzard Longing Artifact

thunder fury

Electro Harm Bonus + 15%

Will increase the wear executed by way of Overcharge, Electrocharged, and Superconductor by way of 40%. Activating any of those reactions decreases the ToE of the Elemental Talent by way of 1 2nd. It could actually handiest happen as soon as each and every 0.8 s.

Artefactos de Genshin Impact

archaic stone

Geo Harm Bonus + 15%

When acquiring a crystal created in the course of the Crystallization response, all workforce individuals achieve 35% Elemental Harm Bonus from the component that brought about the response for 10 seconds. Just one form of Elemental Harm Bonus can also be got at a time.

Cracked Cliff Flower Artifact

meteor draw back

Protect Coverage + 35%.

Commonplace and Charged Assaults take an extra 40% injury whilst below the safety of a defend.

Midsummer Night Flower Artifact

wanderer’s orchestra

Elemental Mastery +80

Will increase the wear of the charged assault by way of 35% if the nature makes use of a catalyst or bow

Orchestra Morning Light Artifact

historic ritual of the Aristocracy

Final Talent Harm + 20%

After casting an Final Talent, building up the ATK of all workforce individuals by way of 20% for 12 sec. This impact can’t stack.

Royal Flower Artifact

virtuous lava runner

RES Pyro +40%

Will increase injury in opposition to enemies suffering from Pyro by way of 35%.

Lava Corridor Artifact

emerald inexperienced color

Anemo Harm Bonus + 15%

Will increase Whirlwind injury by way of 60%. Relying at the elemental sort you’ve gotten, it decreases the enemy’s corresponding Elemental RES by way of 40% for 10 sec.

Wildflower Souvenir Artifact

harking back to purification

ATQ +18%

If the nature has 15 pts. Elemental Power or extra, you’re going to lose 15 pts. when appearing an Elemental Talent and the wear handled Commonplace, Charged and Descending Assaults will probably be higher by way of 50% for 10 sec.

Interlacing Flower Artifact

brand of future

Power Fill up + 20%

Will increase the wear handled Final Talent by way of an quantity equivalent to twenty-five% of Power Recharge. A most building up of 75% can also be got.

Honor Guard Artifact

tenacity of the geo-navy

Well being + 20%

When an Elemental Talent hits an enemy, all within sight workforce characters’ ATK is higher by way of 20% and their Protect Coverage is higher by way of 30% for three. This impact can happen each and every 0.5 seconds and turns on even if the nature dressed in this artifact set is to your workforce however now not in struggle.

Flower of Honor Artifact

