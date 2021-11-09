Genshin Have an effect on information: all artifacts on your characters

adventurous Max Lifestyles +1000 Opening a chest regenerates 30% of Lifestyles for five seconds.



fortunate DEF +100. Amassing Blackberry restores 300 well being.



berserker Prob. CRI + 12% When Lifestyles is not up to 70%, building up CRI Prob by way of 24%.



traveler’s middle ATQ +18% Charged Assault CRIT Probability + 30%



warrior’s middle ATQ +18% Will increase DMG by way of 30% in opposition to enemies with greater than 50% HP.



student Power Fill up + 20% When acquiring elemental debris or orbs, workforce individuals the usage of a bow or catalyst will get well 3 pts. further Elemental Power. It could actually handiest occur as soon as each and every 3 seconds.



exiled Power Fill up + 20% When the usage of the Final Talent, all workforce individuals (except for on your personality in use) get well 2 pts. Elemental Power each and every 2 seconds for six seconds. This impact can’t stack.



participant Elemental Talent Harm + 20% Upon defeating an enemy, there’s a 100% likelihood to reset the Elemental Talent ToE. Might happen as soon as each and every 15 s.



miracle 20% on all Elemental RES Elemental Harm taken will increase corresponding Elemental RES by way of 30% for 10 sec. It could actually handiest happen as soon as each and every 10 seconds.



mum or dad middle DEF +30%. For every member of your workforce with a distinct Component, the Elemental RES of the nature dressed in this set will increase by way of 30% in opposition to that component.



martial artist Commonplace Assault and Charged Assault Harm + 15% After the usage of Elemental Talent, building up Commonplace Assault and Charged Assault injury by way of 25% for 8 sec.



touring physician Therapeutic gained + 20% When casting an Final Talent, restores 20% of Lifestyles.



teacher Elemental Mastery +80. After activating an Elemental Response, building up the Elemental Mastery of all workforce individuals by way of 120 pts. for 8 s.



red witch on hearth Pyro Harm Bonus + 15% Will increase injury executed by way of Overcharge and Burn by way of 40%, and Vaporization and Soften by way of 15%. The usage of an Elemental Talent will increase the results of the 2-piece set by way of 50% for 10 sec. Can stack as much as a most of three times.



bloodthirsty cavalry Bodily Harm + 25% Defeating an enemy reasons you not to eat Stamina when launching a Charged Assault, and the wear of Charged Assault is higher by way of 50% for 10 sec.



thunder tamer RES Electro + 40% Will increase injury in opposition to enemies suffering from Electro by way of 35%.



armed maiden Will increase therapeutic executed by way of 15%. The usage of an Elemental or Final Talent will increase the therapeutic gained from all workforce individuals by way of 20% for 10 sec.



middle of the deep Hydro Harm Bonus + 15% After the usage of Elemental Talent, building up Commonplace Assault and Charged Assault injury by way of 30% for 15 sec.



gladiator’s finish ATQ +18% Will increase Commonplace Assault injury by way of 35% if the nature makes use of a gentle sword, greatsword, or spear.



wintry weather nomad Cryo Harm Bonus + 15% Will increase CRIT Probability by way of 20% in opposition to enemies suffering from Cryo. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Prob will probably be higher by way of an extra 20%.



thunder fury Electro Harm Bonus + 15% Will increase the wear executed by way of Overcharge, Electrocharged, and Superconductor by way of 40%. Activating any of those reactions decreases the ToE of the Elemental Talent by way of 1 2nd. It could actually handiest happen as soon as each and every 0.8 s.



archaic stone Geo Harm Bonus + 15% When acquiring a crystal created in the course of the Crystallization response, all workforce individuals achieve 35% Elemental Harm Bonus from the component that brought about the response for 10 seconds. Just one form of Elemental Harm Bonus can also be got at a time.



meteor draw back Protect Coverage + 35%. Commonplace and Charged Assaults take an extra 40% injury whilst below the safety of a defend.



wanderer’s orchestra Elemental Mastery +80 Will increase the wear of the charged assault by way of 35% if the nature makes use of a catalyst or bow



historic ritual of the Aristocracy Final Talent Harm + 20% After casting an Final Talent, building up the ATK of all workforce individuals by way of 20% for 12 sec. This impact can’t stack.



virtuous lava runner RES Pyro +40% Will increase injury in opposition to enemies suffering from Pyro by way of 35%.



emerald inexperienced color Anemo Harm Bonus + 15% Will increase Whirlwind injury by way of 60%. Relying at the elemental sort you’ve gotten, it decreases the enemy’s corresponding Elemental RES by way of 40% for 10 sec.



harking back to purification ATQ +18% If the nature has 15 pts. Elemental Power or extra, you’re going to lose 15 pts. when appearing an Elemental Talent and the wear handled Commonplace, Charged and Descending Assaults will probably be higher by way of 50% for 10 sec.



brand of future Power Fill up + 20% Will increase the wear handled Final Talent by way of an quantity equivalent to twenty-five% of Power Recharge. A most building up of 75% can also be got.

