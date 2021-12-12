Genshin Impact celebrates its awards at TGA 2021 with 1600 Free Protogems for a limited time

The popular free-to-play miHoYo won the award for best mobile game at The Game Awards 2021.

Genshin Impact continues a successful career that, not only has led him to get a tremendous popularity Among gamers with very high revenue figures for miHoYo, the free-to-play RPG has also won numerous accolades, such as the recent first place in the “PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 GRAND AWARD” and second place in the “PlayStation Game Music Award “.

The last of the awards has come from the hand of Geoff Keighley in the recent gala of The Game Awards 2021, an event full of trailers and news about video games, where It Takes Two managed to win the award for the best game of the year. Genshin Impact was recognized by best mobile game, Y miHoYo wanted to celebrate gifting Protogemas to their players.

400 free protogems daily from today until December 14Players will be able to get a total of 1600 Protogemas gratis from today day December 11 until next tuesday December 14th. In a similar way to the one that the study carried out in the last celebration, they will send 400 Protogems via in-game mail at 00:00, according to the time zone of each server.

Players must collect the reward before version 2.3 ends, Shadows of Snow and Dust, which has brought the cold to the RPG along with several new playable characters. These free Protogems will be available to all travelers who have reached the Adventure Rank 7 or higher. The rewards as a thank you from miHoYo will add up a total of 1600 Protogems. Remember that if you need advice on Genshin Impact, you have our guide available to complete the Shadows of Snow and Dust event.

More about: Genshin Impact.