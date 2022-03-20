Genshin Impact dates its version 2.6 with a new trailer: these are the news it introduces

The “Violet Garden Zephyrs” update will expand the game content with a new character, quests, and more.

The popularity of Genshin Impact is constantly growing, and in miHoYo they are aware that their community is maintained thanks to a frequent content update. Last month, we received news such as the Enkanomiya area or the character of Yae Miko thanks to version 2.5, but it is time to take a look at what is coming in the next weeks.

And it is that the March update comes with a lot of news for Genshin Impact. As miHoYo shows us in the new trailer for the version 2.6known as “Violet Garden Zephyrs”, we will welcome a new character: Kamisato Ayato, Hydro element and with a quality of 5 stars. With this addition, it has been confirmed that Ayaka will return during the second half of the version.

On the other hand, we will also have the opportunity to explore beyond what is known with the expansion in the land of Liyue. In this sense, we will be able to tour the territory of the Smooth to discover new Domains, caverns, mining areas and, as expected, new enemies. But the update is not only focused on adventures, but also includes an event in Inazuma: the Festival de Irodori.

Beyond all this, it is also worth mentioning the inclusion of a new 5-star weapon and a set of artifacts, so we have compelling reasons to return to Genshin Impact next. March 30th. After all, Genshin Impact has become the most talked about game on Twitter and Reddit over the past year, so there is no doubt that miHoYo has managed to attract and keep its community.

