Genshin Impact details its new update, with unpublished characters, missions and other news

HoYoverse has made up for the patch delay with new events and rewards for players.

Genshin Impact players have been patiently waiting for the long-awaited version 2.7, whose delay pushed its release to today, may 31. HoYoverse has compensated for the discontent of the community with new events and some rewards for all users, something that kept the interest from users as they finished polishing all the details of this update.

‘Dreams in the deep’ will have a duration of 6 weeksNow we can say that Genshin Impact is already available in version 2.7, which introduces a lot of new features to enjoy its open world until the next patch. According to the notes posted on the game’s official website, the update ‘dreams in the deep‘ includes two new characters: Yelan‘the Valley Orchid’ (with Hydro-type attacks and a 5-star value), and Kuki Shinobu‘the Troubleshooter’ (Electro type and 4 stars).

On the other hand, version 2.7 also adds various quests (among which is a legendary one), an unpublished story, decorative objects, recipes and various achievements. As an extra addition, the introduction of two bows (Aqua Simulacra and Twilight Fade) and a new event that invites us to investigate the enigma that is hidden in the subsoil of the Sima.

From HoYoverse they already warned that ‘Dreams in the depths’ would have a duration of 6 weeks, so it is already preparing for the release of the next update dated July 13. In addition, it is important to note that the developer has other plans in mind, such as a new action RPG game or a metaverse that will combine anime and video games.

