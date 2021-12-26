Genshin Impact presents the news of its imminent update 2.4: date and new trailer

We will travel to the new area of ​​Enkanomiya, an underwater nation sealed under Inazuma for millennia.

Genshin Impact continues to add new content, after its last winter update, the ARPG of miHoYo has set a date that will be the update 2.4, ‘Fleeting Iridescence’, and has done so with a preview in a festive trailer loaded with news and new characters. Shenhe y Yun Jin will join our adventure next January 5, 2022.

The new update will arrive on January 5, 2022Enkanomiya will mean a great change with respect to the rest of the Inazuma islands, in the case of a vast territory under the ocean, eroded by the Abyss. Enkanomiya was the home of the ancestors of the inhabitants of Watatsumi Island and today we will find the ruins of an ancient civilization. We will not have day and night underground, so players will have to use the ‘Dainichi Mikoshi’, an artificial sun developed by this ancient civilization.

Shenhe is the new five-star ‘Lance Cryo’ characterThis new territory will hide dangerous enemies Like the Dredgers of the Deep, though we will not be alone. Our team will be joined by two reliable spear supporters such as Shenhe and Yun Jin from the 2.4 release. The new five-star character, Shenhe, combines the fight through the cryo power with increased Cryo Damage dealt by team members. His Elemental Skill increases the damage of the Elemental Skill and Ultimate Skill of nearby team members, in addition to their Normal, Downward, and Charged Attacks.

Yun Jin will be our new Spear with Four Star Geo Vision, capable of enhancing the Normal Attacks of the teammates based on the Defense and the variety of Visions in the team. Version 2.4 will also bring Teyvat New Year, filling Liyue with games, vendors, and events for celebrate the Rite of the Lantern. While you wait for January 5, remember that in 3DGames Guides you have our advice available to complete Results of the energy amplifier, available until next January 3, 2022.

