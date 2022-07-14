Genshin Impact releases its version 2.8 with a new character, map changes and more news

‘Summer Fantasia’ invites us to enjoy the summer with events to play alone or with friends.

There is no doubt that Genshin Impact continues to enjoy a great popularity among the public, something that is demonstrated through all the Twitter conversations related to the HoYoverse game. The development team is aware of this success, but wants to continue to keep players engaged through content updates that expand with the new version 2.8.

Version 2.8 introduces Shikanoin Heizou, a four-star character.This patch, named ‘Summer Fantasia‘, invites us to enjoy the summer with a good handful of novelties that include the introduction of a new character: Shikanoin Heizou, a young detective who solves cases for the Tenryou Commission. As for the characteristics of Shikanoin Heizou, it should be noted that he is a character from 4 stars and, in battle, uses a close-range catalyst to deal Anemo Damage to enemies, which can be supplemented by extra Elemental Damage to opponents hit by Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro attacks.

Another of the great surprises of this update are the events that will be active until the end of version 2.8 of Genshin Impact. Here, players must travel to the Golden Apple Archipelago, which will introduce new domains, and collect ghostly shells alone or with friends to obtain the character of Whistles and her wardrobe ‘Eternal Dreams’. Beyond this, the update also introduces new histories by Kaedehara Kazuah and the aforementioned Shikanoin Heizou, as well as previously unreleased cosmetics and gear.

Of course, Genshin Impact users have good reasons to return from time to time to the world created by HoYoverse, but it is important to note that said developer is also preparing experiences beyond his star game. And it is that, as reported in recent months, the study is focused on the creation of the Zenless Zone Zero game and has already presented a metaverse that will combine anime and video games.

