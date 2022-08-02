Genshin Impact shows its new region on video, which is far from everything seen so far

Sumeru is influenced by the legacy of ancient civilizations and will feature indigenous wildlife and new characters.

Genshin Impact continues to be one of the most successful free to play games of the moment, and this is due in part to the commitment of HoYoverse with continuing to extend the life of the title on PC, consoles and mobile phones, which is receiving new content and characters periodically. Now he prepares for something bigger: a new region.

This new mapping is named Sumeru and it’s quite a departure from anything we’ve seen so far in Genshin Impact. Although it has very varied areas, this region is influenced by the legacy of ancient civilizationswhile the prelude to a new wisdom is being composed.

In the video (with subtitles in Spanish) that heads the news you can see many details of Sumeru, which will offer not only a new chapter in the story, but will also have different factions, travelers, mercenaries and even local faunawith more powerful and territorial animals of the account.

There will be new characters and local faunaThe region will have new characters Interested in wisdom and knowledge. In fact, many of its inhabitants cannot dream, but it is a source of pride for the strength of reason and knowledge. Among the new faces we have, for example, the member of the Akademiya Alhaitham, the guardian of the forest Tighnari or the mercenary of the desert Dehya.

The new Sumeru region will bring different activities and rewards to free to play in the not too distant future, but for now no release date set for the update. Meanwhile, HoYoverse can continue to boast that Genshin Impact is a sensation on social networks, being the most commented game by the community so far this year.

More about: Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse, Update and Free to Play.