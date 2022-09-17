Genshin Impact teams up with Kimetsu no Yaiba animators to create an anime: first trailer

Although Hoyoverse has not specified the release date of the project, fans have not been slow to celebrate the news.

Genshin Impact has been nurturing itself with all kinds of content, including new areas and completely new characters. However, there are not a few players who want a anime that transfers the particular adventures of free to play to a different context. And, luckily for everyone, Hoyoverse has confirmed this project with a collaboration that unites them with the animation studio ufotableresponsible for adapting Kimetsu no Yaiba (Watchmen of the night) to the small screen.

Long-term collaboration project between Genshin Impact and ufotable officially kicks offHoyoverseThe authors have opted to communicate this news with a first breakthrough that, although it does not finish specifying the nature of the project or the plot, it serves to represent the technical muscle of both companies to create something beyond Genshin Impact. In addition, Hoyoverse accompanies this presentation with a brief description that informs about the new union with the animation studio: “The project of long-term collaboration between Genshin Impact and ufotable officially kicks off.”

It is clear that there are still many mysteries surrounding this deal between the Hoyoverse and ufotable, but Genshin Impact players have been quick to celebrate an idea that has been requested since the game’s inception. After all, there are not a few users who have quickly become fond of the free to play characters and the particular world that surrounds them.

While we wait for more data around this collaboration, we can continue to imagine new adventures in Genshin Impact. After all, it is important to note that the game released its version 3.0 just a few weeks ago, which has been seen as a launch loaded with content. If you want to know more about this, we encourage you to read the 6 most outstanding novelties of Genshin Impact in its new version.