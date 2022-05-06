Genshin Impact will compensate for the delay of its version 2.7 with two new events for May

These activities are included among an assortment of novelties where the inclusion of more gachapones stands out.

Genshin Impact continues to be one of the hottest trends in the gaming industry, resulting in the generation of billions of dollars. Despite this, the miHoYo team has also fallen into the sack of the delays, as it has already announced a postponement in the release of version 2.7. After this, the Chinese developer has prepared some news to keep players engaged while they finish polishing their next update.

We are talking about two events that, along with other activities related to gachapon, invite us to continue touring the world of Genshin Impact. It should be noted that both proposals are Limited time, so it is seen as a perfect excuse to continue enjoying the title during this month of May. Below you have the details to participate in both events.

‘Spice up life’ event duration : From May 14 at 10:00 to June 7 at 03:59.



: From May 14 at 10:00 to June 7 at 03:59. Exercise : Help research Nazafarin and follow his recipes to create condiments, which will give you rewards like Protogems, Hero’s Ingenuity, Weapon Ascension Materials, Blackberries, and more.



: Help research Nazafarin and follow his recipes to create condiments, which will give you rewards like Protogems, Hero’s Ingenuity, Weapon Ascension Materials, Blackberries, and more. requirements: Have reached Adventure Rank 20 or higher to prepare condiments or have reached Adventure Rank 28 or higher and have completed the quest ‘The Teapot Gossip’ to cook dishes and treat your companions to dinner.

‘Overflowing Wisdom’ Event duration : From May 22 at 04:00 to May 29 at 03:59



: From May 22 at 04:00 to May 29 at 03:59 Exercise : Successfully challenge the ‘Canyon of Oblivion’, ‘Taishan Mansion’, and ‘Garden of Thoughts’ talent upgrade material domains, and consume Original Resin to get double the rewards. In addition, you will also have the opportunity to get double earnings 3 times a day.



: Successfully challenge the ‘Canyon of Oblivion’, ‘Taishan Mansion’, and ‘Garden of Thoughts’ talent upgrade material domains, and consume Original Resin to get double the rewards. In addition, you will also have the opportunity to get double earnings 3 times a day. requirements: Have previously activated the corresponding talent upgrade material domains.

Both activities state the obvious: miHoYo strives to maintain interest of their community, something that they complement with frequent updates. However, the creation of content for Genshin Impact is not the only thing that occupies the developer’s time, as it has recently announced a metaverse that intends to combine anime and video games.

