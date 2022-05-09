Genshin Impact will hand out free protogems among its rewards for the version 2.7 delay

The popular free-to-play RPG from miHoYo has postponed its new update indefinitely.

Genshin Impact has been sweeping the public since 2020 and has done so with a constant rate of updates. The popular RPG free-to-play de miHoYo It should have presented its version 2.7 for this month of May, however, the studio announced a few days ago the delay of the update, postponing the retransmission of its news.

The studio has launched to compensate for the lack of the new update with two new events for this month of May and more activities, as well as a reward made up of free items that travelers will receive weeklyincluding:

Protogema × 400



Weak Resin ×1



Hero’s Ingenuity ×7



Mystic Refining Ore ×16



Mora ×120 000

“If at the time of the version 2.7 update, a week has not passed since the last weekly compensation sent, the content of the last compensation will be adjusted based on the number of days that have passed,” explained miHoYo in the post shared from the official website of the studio.

These free rewards can be claimed by all travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 the superior before him May 11, 2022, and until the end of version 2.6. “Starting May 11, 2022, every Wednesday at 04:00 (server time) we will be sending compensation through an in-game message,” the studio said, reminding us that we will have 30 days to claim the reward before the message expires. Far from having slowed down, the developer announced its new metaverse a few months ago, a ‘HoYoverse’ that will combine anime and video games.

