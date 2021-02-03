‘Gentefied’ Co-Creator Marvin Lemus Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

In a aggressive state of affairs, Marvin Lemus has signed with Verve, Selection has realized completely.

Lemus, a Mexican-Guatemalan filmmaker, will proceed to be repped by The Mission Leisure along with Verve. In accordance with a person with information of the state of affairs, Lemus requested the company if they might “go regular” and be part of “Group Marvin all the way in which.” They might grasp the e-mail on the company’s wall as soon as they return post-COVID.

Lemus most lately co-created the Netflix collection “Gentefied,” which is govt produced by America Ferrera and MACRO. It premiered on the Sundance Movie Pageant in 2017 and launched on Netflix in 2020. It was renewed for a second season final Might. Lemus will return as co-showrunner on Season 2 alongside fellow co-creator Linda Yvette Chávez.

His previous credit embody direting the brief “Vámonos.” It was screened in over 40 movie festivals and received awards at NBCUniversal Brief Movie Pageant, Frameline40, and an Imagen Award. He has additionally directed movies for manufacturers corresponding to Vogue, AnheuserBusch, Nissan, MLB, Time, and the profitable digital marketing campaign for the function movie “Expensive White Individuals,” which has amassed greater than 8 million views.